Things to do in UAE on January 24

Nike+ Run Club

Running enthusiasts can be a part of the Nike running community, which holds free running sessions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Today at Zabeel Park, at 8.04pm and tomorrow at Abu Dhabi Corniche at 7.04pm. To become a Nike+ member sign-up at the below website. gonike.me/dubai10k

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Mussels Tuesday

Enjoy a mussel pot with a free draught beverage priced from Dh110, 4-11pm, at Belgian Beer Cafe, Radisson Blu Yas Island. Call 02-6562407

Bounce Wall Run

Get airborne with Bounce Off The Wall Parties, two hours of free-jumping mayhem, private wall running coach, VIP party room with club lights. Dh170, at Bounce, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, from 6pm. bounce.ae/off-the-wall

Things to do in Dubai

Seafood Market 24th Anniversary

The restaurant at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel is home to fresh seafood prepared in authentic far eastern cuisine and a market style concept. In celebration of 24 years of success, guests get 24 per cent off lunch and dinner from today through the end of the month. seafoodmarket-dubai.com

All you can eat Dim Sum

Downtown Toko launches an unlimited dim sum evening tonight between 7-10pm. At Vida Downtown, every Tuesday. Unlimited dim sum and three beverages for Dh195. Call 04-4428383

Unveil The Star In You

If you’ve aspired to be in the limelight and are between the age of 18-35, here’s your chance. Start your voyage with choreography lessons, grooming sessions and training from industry professionals before you walk the ramp. Registrations close tomorrow. Email starhunt@dubaioutletmall.com

Ladies Night

Two free beverages from 9pm to midnight when dining from the a la carte ladies menu, at Long’s, Towers Rotana. Daily happy hour from 2-8pm. Call 04-3122201

Gentleman’s Night

Gentleman pizza or supersized burger and one house beverage for Dh95; Also, one kilogram bone-in ribeye and a beverage bottle or a bucket of five beverages for Dh395, at Accents, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, 6.30-11pm.

Not Just For Ladies

Retro love for both genders at the High Societe ladies night, men can get mixers for Dh10 from 10pm to midnight, while women get unlimited free beverages before midnight. At Societe Dubai, Marina Byblos Hotel. Call 050-3571126

Salsa/Latin party

Salsa class from 8pm for beginners and at 9pm for intermediate, at Seville’s, Wafi City. Dh50 per person and includes a free class and beverage. Party starts at 9.45pm, free beverage for the first 50 women

Atelier ladies night

DJ Dane Bowers on the decks, women get three free beverages from 8-11pm, every Tuesday. At Atelier M, Pier 7. atelierm.ae

Bahri Bubbles

Ladies Night, every Tuesday at Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam with women receiving three free beverages from 7-10pm and 25 per cent off the beverages menu from 11pm-1am. Live entertainment from 9pm.

Black & White themed Diva Ladies Nights

DJs G2 and Nitz rock the dancefloor with the best music from Bollywood, at Spree The Club, Royal Ascot Hotel. Free beverages for women until 2am and free entry for women and couples. Call 056-2859555

EnVii Ladies Night

Glitterbox UAE will be bringing the sparkle with free glitter face art, at VII Dubai, Conrad Hotel. Free beverages for women from 8pm at the lounge, 30 per cent off on signature sushi and hot dishes. Call 050-1696777

Lost Angels ladies night

A girly get-together at the poolside, every Tuesday, At Zero Gravity, from 8pm-midnight, women can indulge in for four hours of bites and beverages at Dh100. Lost Boys can join from 10pm for Dh200 all inclusive. Also, free pool and beach access for women at the infinity pool, from 10am-sunset, men pay Dh150. email guestlist@0-gravity.ae or visit 0-gravity.ae

We love Tuesdays

DJ Will spins everything from house to RnB, old school to new school, and all club favourites to keep you dancing. Free beverages for women from 11pm until 1am, at XL Dubai, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort. Call 052-6341040.

Leave your boyfriend at home

Ladies night with DJ Nick Tohme, free select beverages for women from 8.30pm and a three-course menu available at Dh150 per person, at Cavalli Club, The Fairmont Dubai. cavalliclubdubai.com.

Honey Island Ladies Night

Expect fruit infused beverages coupled with sushi platters and cupcakes for the sweet toothed girls. Music by DJ Adam Graca. At Mahiki, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Free beverages for women until 1am, free sushi if arriving before 10pm.

Josh McCartney

The Dubai-based singer/songwriter will take residency at Jazz @Pizza Express, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Dh99 for a bottomless beverage from 7pm to midnight. Happy hour beverages at Dh20, 4-7pm. In addition, Josh will also be performing at Jazz@Pizzaexpress Abu Dhabi every Friday.