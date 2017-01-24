Things to do in UAE on January 24

Our pick of the day
Nike+ Run Club
Running enthusiasts can be a part of the Nike running community, which holds free running sessions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Today at Zabeel Park, at 8.04pm and tomorrow at Abu Dhabi Corniche at 7.04pm. To become a Nike+ member sign-up at the below website. gonike.me/dubai10k
Things to do in Abu Dhabi
Mussels Tuesday
Enjoy a mussel pot with a free draught beverage priced from Dh110, 4-11pm, at Belgian Beer Cafe, Radisson Blu Yas Island. Call 02-6562407
Bounce Wall Run
Get airborne with Bounce Off The Wall Parties, two hours of free-jumping mayhem, private wall running coach, VIP party room with club lights. Dh170, at Bounce, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, from 6pm. bounce.ae/off-the-wall
Things to do in Dubai
Seafood Market 24th Anniversary
The restaurant at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel is home to fresh seafood prepared in authentic far eastern cuisine and a market style concept. In celebration of 24 years of success, guests get 24 per cent off lunch and dinner from today through the end of the month. seafoodmarket-dubai.com
All you can eat Dim Sum
Downtown Toko launches an unlimited dim sum evening tonight between 7-10pm. At Vida Downtown, every Tuesday. Unlimited dim sum and three beverages for Dh195. Call 04-4428383
Unveil The Star In You
If you’ve aspired to be in the limelight and are between the age of 18-35, here’s your chance. Start your voyage with choreography lessons, grooming sessions and training from industry professionals before you walk the ramp. Registrations close tomorrow. Email starhunt@dubaioutletmall.com
Ladies Night
Two free beverages from 9pm to midnight when dining from the a la carte ladies menu, at Long’s, Towers Rotana. Daily happy hour from 2-8pm. Call 04-3122201
Gentleman’s Night
Gentleman pizza or supersized burger and one house beverage for Dh95; Also, one kilogram bone-in ribeye and a beverage bottle or a bucket of five beverages for Dh395, at Accents, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, 6.30-11pm.
Not Just For Ladies
Retro love for both genders at the High Societe ladies night, men can get mixers for Dh10 from 10pm to midnight, while women get unlimited free beverages before midnight. At Societe Dubai, Marina Byblos Hotel. Call 050-3571126
Salsa/Latin party
Salsa class from 8pm for beginners and at 9pm for intermediate, at Seville’s, Wafi City. Dh50 per person and includes a free class and beverage. Party starts at 9.45pm, free beverage for the first 50 women
Atelier ladies night
DJ Dane Bowers on the decks, women get three free beverages from 8-11pm, every Tuesday. At Atelier M, Pier 7. atelierm.ae
Bahri Bubbles
Ladies Night, every Tuesday at Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam with women receiving three free beverages from 7-10pm and 25 per cent off the beverages menu from 11pm-1am. Live entertainment from 9pm.
Black & White themed Diva Ladies Nights
DJs G2 and Nitz rock the dancefloor with the best music from Bollywood, at Spree The Club, Royal Ascot Hotel. Free beverages for women until 2am and free entry for women and couples. Call 056-2859555
EnVii Ladies Night
Glitterbox UAE will be bringing the sparkle with free glitter face art, at VII Dubai, Conrad Hotel. Free beverages for women from 8pm at the lounge, 30 per cent off on signature sushi and hot dishes. Call 050-1696777
Lost Angels ladies night
A girly get-together at the poolside, every Tuesday, At Zero Gravity, from 8pm-midnight, women can indulge in for four hours of bites and beverages at Dh100. Lost Boys can join from 10pm for Dh200 all inclusive. Also, free pool and beach access for women at the infinity pool, from 10am-sunset, men pay Dh150. email guestlist@0-gravity.ae or visit 0-gravity.ae
We love Tuesdays
DJ Will spins everything from house to RnB, old school to new school, and all club favourites to keep you dancing. Free beverages for women from 11pm until 1am, at XL Dubai, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort. Call 052-6341040.
Leave your boyfriend at home
Ladies night with DJ Nick Tohme, free select beverages for women from 8.30pm and a three-course menu available at Dh150 per person, at Cavalli Club, The Fairmont Dubai. cavalliclubdubai.com.
Honey Island Ladies Night
Expect fruit infused beverages coupled with sushi platters and cupcakes for the sweet toothed girls. Music by DJ Adam Graca. At Mahiki, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Free beverages for women until 1am, free sushi if arriving before 10pm.
Josh McCartney
The Dubai-based singer/songwriter will take residency at Jazz @Pizza Express, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Dh99 for a bottomless beverage from 7pm to midnight. Happy hour beverages at Dh20, 4-7pm. In addition, Josh will also be performing at Jazz@Pizzaexpress Abu Dhabi every Friday.