Things to do in UAE on January 19

Our pick of the day

The Market Outside The Box

Emerging designers showcase their works in jewellery, fashion, home decor and accessories, apart from activities ranging from onstage performances in music, drama, dance and poetry to a chillout zone where you can read the latest novels in Park Central. A pop-up cinema and a selection of food trucks will also feature. At Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 4-10pm and Friday and Saturday 10am - 10pm, until January 28. dsfmarketotb.ae

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Yas Super Street Challenge

Watch the UAE’s best urban racers put their street racing machines to the ultimate test across five different categories including; Index 11.5, Index 10.5, Index 9.0, 4x4 and Open Category and compete for cash prizes. At Yas Marina Circuit (Entrance via West Gate). Tickets from Dh50. Today from 2pm, races from 6pm and tomorrow from 1pm, races from 4.30pm. yasmarinacircuit.com

All Things Sweet

Imagine a giant candy land with lollipops and candy floss, a Hansel and Gretel house made of sweets, and even a candy blaster providing exclusive prizes. Kids can also partake in activities that include arts n craft & sweet workshops, and take photos every day in candy frames. At Deerfields Mall. Customers who spend Dh100, can enter the candy blaster booth. Deer ‘Kids’ Club members enter free.

Things to do in Dubai

Books for All Campaign

A drive to encourage reading and share knowledge. The Souk, has launched its bookshelf that provides residents and the wider community the opportunity to take some quality time out to read a book, aimings to create a sustainable reading culture and spread the gift of knowledge. A bookshelves at Souk Madinat Jumeirah can be found next to the Madinat Theatre box office, and guests are invited to share, borrow and contribute with a book of their choice. There is also a bookshelf in the Downtown area at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

W.T.F (Winter Throwback Festival) party

The party will feature hits from the past 30 years, and the club dressed up like winter wonderland. Those who rock up in their warmest winter clothes will get 25 per cent off drinks all night long, a skiing trip to Lebanon for the best dressed. At Societe, Marina Byblos Hotel, 10pm. Call 050-3571126

DSF Fireworks

The fireworks shows will start at 8.30pm at The Beach, JBR, until Saturday. Grand firework finale will be on January 26 and will feature a ten-minute spectacle.

Fashion Express

A pop-up concept with lots of promotions on apparel and fashion, adding flash mobs and music to the mix, at Dubai Festival City, 5-10pm, until Saturday. mydsf.ae

The Social Club

Start the weekend early with resident DJs SoulNinja, Somn2um, Chris Wright, Chris Metcalfe and Xiiam, at Zero Gravity’s late brunch. Bites and mixed beverages for Dh295, 8-11pm. Free entry for men before 10pm, and for ladies before midnight, Dh100 thereafter. 0-gravity.ae

Double Trouble Ladies Night

Every Thursday and Friday ladies get three free beverages from 8-11pm, at Swim & Tonic Lounge, Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay. Call 04-3690000

Hobo House

The essence of good house music with DJs Jixo & Danz and Michka, at The Hobo Camp, Nassima Royal Hotel. Tomorrow, the best in hip hop with DJ Ejaz. Call 055-9270815

The Italian Broadway Show

A love story on stage, a piece of musical Broadway show taking the audience to the golden ages of Hollywood, at Mercato, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, until Saturday. Children’s workshops at 5.30pm, daily except Mondays, until January 28.

Hop Fest 2017

Go picnic style, evening brunch or choose from nine street food stations including Spanish, British, BBQ, Indian and unwind with live entertainment from DJs, Spanish Duo and The Hype band. Games for adults and kids alike and stand a chance to win prizes. At Lakeview, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Today, 5pm - 1am with free beverages for women from 8-11pm. Tomorrow and Saturday from 1pm-1am.

NYC to DXB by HIP HOP on AIR

A new concept night with DJ Chris Nati, at VIP Room Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open at 11pm.

The Emirates NBD Million Dirham Putt

The nine-hole putting contest will see the general public put to test, with beginner’s luck often beating the more skilled contestants. Competitors will putt their way around nine holes whilst aiming to obtain the lowest possible score across the competition. Contestants have a chance of winning Dh1,000,000 or a golfing trip for two to Southeast Asia. At City Walk, until January 28.

Things to do in Sharjah

Monte Carlo Circus

Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts including magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.

The International Storytelling Festival 2017

Themed ‘Tales on the Island’ and taking place from Thursday to Saturday on three weekends from January 12-28, it will showcase renowned storytellers from the Middle East, UK, Europe and Southeast Asia, celebrating cultural diversity in Arabic and English languages. Through story walks, live music, singing, live visual art, these storytellers will use the power of words and music. At Al Noor Island in Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon. alnoorisland.ae