Things to do in UAE on January 16

Art in Sharjah, marathons in Abu Dhabi, chill nights in Dubai, and much more

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Our pick of the day

Cats
Experience the magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking 2015 Olivier award nominated original musical. A blend of fantasy, drama and romance, set on the night that the Jellicle Cats meet for the Jellicle Ball. Shows until January 28. Tickets from Dh275. dubaiopera.com  

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Register for a Vertical Marathon
Fancy climbing 82 floors in a time trial format, to win $25,000 (Dh92,000), register to compete against professionals. Taking place on January 27, the inaugural event will also have community categories for families and children in a 32 floor challenge. Last day to register is January 24. climbtoabudhabi.com

Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival
The festival that illustrates the UAE’s progress and legacy of its forefathers’ inspiring achievements has been extended until January 22. Activities include Memories of a Nation exhibition, traditional customs exhibition, interactive craftsman workshops, Emirati folk arts and an international village market, at Al Wathba. Free entry. szhf.ae

2-for-1 Mondays
Enjoy two for one on a vast selection of starters, salads, pizzas, pastas, and desserts from the special menu, starting from 6pm. House beverages are included in the deal. Live music with Uptown starting from 7.45pm. At Jazz PizzaExpress, World Trade Center Mall.

Things to do in Dubai

Alice’s Adventures
Wafi Mall visitors can look forward to events themed on Alice in Wonderland as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, until January 28. Stage shows, roaming acts, and parades, including dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and unicyclists. 

Supreme Takeover
Experience the Pure R’n’B and hip hop music every Monday, with MC Twisted, MC Lord, Akuma and DJ Crimelex, at Spree The Club, Royal Ascot Hotel. Free entry and beverages for women. Free entry for couples until midnight, Dh50 for men.

The Dubai Quiz with Catboy and Lorra
Moving to its new two-level home at Oeno, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, it’s the same outrageous antics same prizes, free entry and test-your-knowledge shenanigans. 7-10pm, every Monday. facebook.com/TheDubaiQuiz

Social Monday
Inspiring food, dim lights to get playful and wavy sounds with DJ Kaytek, at Andreea’s, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm.

Dancing in the Air
Dubai Shopping Festival stage shows at 3.45pm, 6.15pm, 7.45pm and 9pm, at The South Galleria, Mall of the Emirates. Also, The Red Glitter Bells roaming performances between 4-9.30pm, until Tuesday.

People by Crystal: 411nights - 5th Anniversary: Part 3
Urban night featuring Rich Homie Quan, supported by DJ Masterstepz and Mr Shef Codes, at People By Crystal, Raffles Hotel. Doors open at 11pm.

Hush Mondays
Urban hits featuring of DJ Tim Kay, at The Vii Club, Conrad Hotel. Doors open at 11pm. 

The Italian Broadway Show
A love story on stage, a piece of musical Broadway show taking the audience to the golden ages of Hollywood, at Mercato, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, until Saturday. Children’s workshops at 5.30pm, daily except Mondays, until January 28.

International Women Photographers Award Open Call
The competition is open to women photographers from all over the world, both amateur and professional photographers. Free. Registrations close on January 31. iwpa.fr

Casting Call for Max Fashion for Real People
Max Fashion is calling out Real People to walk down the runway to showcase the new collection. Castings will take place at Max Al Ghurair, 12pm – 5pm.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The teenaged turtles will be performing daily at City Centre Mirdif, at 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, until Wednesday.

Things to do in Sharjah

Place And Unity
The Art Collection is composed of over eighty works that are reflective of artists in the UAE and the Arab world with the goal of engaging, educating and informing the public about the region’s art scene. At Maraya Art Centre, until January 31.

Spectacle and Splendour
Ottoman Masterpieces from the Museum of Applied Arts in Budapest featuring over 50 artefacts preserved in Hungary since the 16th/17th centuries, at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, until January 19. sharjahmuseums.ae.

