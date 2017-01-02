Things to do in UAE - Jan 2

PICK OF THE DAY

Carpet & Art Oasis

Themed ‘A Fabric of Innovation’ as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, the annual event will feature about 200,000 silk and wool carpet items, of which 80 per cent are hand-made, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, until January 15.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Creative art workshops such as pottery, glass painting, cartoon decoupage and more, early bird discount of 15 per cent off the actual price to those who register before January 7. At Art Central, Boutik Mall, Reem Island.

Hundred Best Arabic Posters Exhibition celebrating the diversity of visual cultures by exhibiting the best posters from across the Arab world, at Warehouse421, until February 9. More at warehouse421.ae.

Flamboyant Impressions, German photographer Andreas Denstorf presents a photo exhibition of his new works. He is known for using a blend of materials, colours, dimensions and forms to create something visually different. At Emirates Palace. Until March 4.

Things to Do in Dubai

Share Your Memories, Share Your Toys, children are invited to bring in an old or new toy to donate for underpriviledged children, at Kidzania, The Dubai Mall, 10am-10pm daily, until January 7.

Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style, the exhibit presents the design and style of James Bond over the course of five decades, at Burj Khalifa Annex. Tickets from Dh95 for children and Dh125 for adults, at burjkhalifa.ae/en/jamesbond.

Dubai Garden Glow themed on the Lost World, taking visitors to the dinosaur era, also featuring live performances by artists, musicians and acrobats showcasing the UAE culture. At Zabeel Park, open daily from 4-11pm. Dh60 per person, free for children below three years. More at dubaigardenglow.com.

The Market, local arts and crafts, fashion and food, at The Beach, daily 10am to midnight, until April.

Global Village Dubai themed A New World Everyday. Open from 4pm-midnight Saturday to Wednesday and 4pm-1am on Thursday and Friday, as well as on public holidays, while Mondays are dedicated to families and ladies only. Entry Dh15. More at globalvillage.ae.

The Italian Extravaganza, an acrobatic dance act with a Venetian carnival atmosphere, combining iconic costumes with Italian music, dancing, acrobatic balance and a thematic masquerade, at Mercato, until January 7.

BurJuman’s winterland features a snowfall experience, arts and craft workshops and snow fight zone for children. Daily 4-10pm, until January 7.

Register for Performing the Domestic: Feminism and Labor in Art: Farah Al Qasimi in conversation with May Al-Dabbagh, reflecting on the invisible labor of women and its implications in both discursive and lived worlds, taking place on January 4, 6.30 - 8pm. Free and open to the public. RSVP email nadi.al.quoz@gmail.com.

Winter wonderland, seasonal experiences and activities at Legoland Dubai, until January 7. Day tickets for children and seniors Dh250, for adults Dh295.

Things to do in Sharjah

Winter Festival, snowy landscape designed to impart a Scandinavian wintry feel, at Al Majaz Waterfront Park. Ice-rink, frosty decorations, snow-tubing, inflatable maze and falling snow four times a day for one minute. From 5-11pm, until January 7.

Monte Carlo Circus, acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.