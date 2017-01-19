Brunch in Dubai: your ultimate guide to the best brunches

*We are regularly updating the list with Dubai's best brunches

Brunch is a Dubai institution that will never go out of style. For those who are always wondering where to go during Friday afternoon, we have put together a comprehensive brunch guide that will apply to anyone in Dubai. Whether you're a foodie, party animal or the parents are in town, here is your guide on some of the best (and most appropriate) brunches in Dubai.

Sophisticated foodie brunches:

1. The Waldorf Astoria Secret Garden Brunch

The Waldorf Astoria Brunch is where the food is the star of the show. Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah have launched the Unforgettable Secret Garden Brunch. The brunch concept means you will be dining in a beautiful secret garden, enjoy seasonal ingredients with live entertainment in a relaxed atmosphere. This brunch will feature a specially curated menu in an indoor garden setting. Some of the herbs, vegetables and flowers featured in the brunch will be coming straight from the hotel grounds. This brunch is great for sophisticated foodies and families. A place that will definitely impress your visitors.

Location Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh345 including soft beverages, Dh425 for the house beverage package, Dh600 for the sparkling grape package and Dh725 for the French bubbly package Timings Every Friday from1pm to 4pm Contact 04 8182222

2. The Zuma Brunch

Zuma Dubai definitely offers one of the best brunches in town, we are firm believers that Zuma is a brunch for foodies. A beautifully curated menu made up of the finest Japanese ingredients. When you head to Zuma for brunch you can enjoy unlimited amount of cold starters, hot starters, salads, sushi and sashimi. You then get to choose one main course, which includes a variety of all of the Zuma signature dishes like our favourite, the black cod. Then unlimited desserts. Zuma is definitely on our foodie brunch hit list.

Location Gate Village, DIFC Cost Dh450 including soft beverages, Dh595 including sparkling beverages, 655 including bubbly Timings Every Friday 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4255660

3. The Le Meridien Dubai Yalumba Brunch

Yalumba is back! We were very excited when this Dubai institution had finished undergoing its renovation and boy does it look better than ever now. Yalumba the new Yalumba features a rustic, Australian country feel and the food is modern eclectic cuisine with a unique blend of flavours from the East and West. This award-winning brunch, has a spectacular display of delicious fare that will keep you going to the buffet. This place is perfect for the serious foodie. The Friday Bubbly Brunch lets you indulge in the most delicious dishes with unlimited fine bubbles

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre Cost Dh499 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 7022455

4. The St Regis Versailles Brunch

This brunch is called the Versailles Decadence Brunch and decadence is the keyword here. Everyone knows that the Versailles palace was a site for unparalleled luxury and splendour. Brasserie Quartier, the restaurant at the St. Regis will recreate Versailles for you. You will be served decadent French cuisine, as well as have the option of getting extra food from the buffet stations

Location Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Cost Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, Dhs600 with bubbly Timings Every Friday 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 4355577

5. The Jumeirah Mina A'Salam Brunch

One of Dubai’s most iconic brunches, Jumeirah Mina A'Salam vibrant offerings include a buffet spread over Hanaaya and Tortuga restaurants. You can enjoy some delicious cuisine including international and authentic Mexican food. With live cooking stations and a wide range of delicious and colourful beverages, this brunch is every foodies dream. The brunch also offers a separate children’s area with its own buffet and plenty of entertainment, so a great spot for kids.

Location Hanaaya and Tortuga at Jumeirah Mina A'Salam Cost Dh425 per person inclusive of water and soft beverages, Dh525 per person inclusive of grape, house and soft beverages Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4323232

6. The Rosso, Benihana and Horizon Friday Brunch

Trying to decide what type of cuisine you're in the mood for is often the hardest part when choosing a brunch. This is where the brunch at Amwaj Rotana comes in. It combines Rossos, Benihana's and their main restaurant Horizon. The laid back, Mediterranean vibe of Rosso is the perfect place to pick your way through a host of Italian treats. While Benihanna's makes the freshest Asian food, including a sushi buffet and yummy Teppenyaki. As a bonus, if you’re into your cheese then you won’t want to miss the cheese table and accompanying chutneys. It is one of the best value brunches in Dubai. Rosso keeps things simple. Benihanna's has a host of delicious flavours and Horizon will give you the international dishes that you just crave at brunch. You can even ask the hotel to arrange a private chauffer to drive you home after. There is also a separate family area where the little ones can watch cartoons, dance to the DJ and help themselves to a special kids buffet complete with popcorn.

Location Amwaj Rotana, JBR Cost Dh235 including soft drinks, Dh355 including house beverages, Dh495 including house beverages and unlimited bubbly, Dh690 includes unlimited premium French bubbles along with butler service (this means you will be served at your table), 50% off for children aged between six and twelve, kids below 6 eat for free Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm Contact 04 4282000

7. The Delphine Hollywood Brunch

It’s understated and doesn’t feel like a cross between a Boxing Day sale and an eating marathon. After all, this is a franchise of the same West Hollywood dining hotspot frequented by A-list celebrities. They can’t afford to keep it anything but classy. Its brunch offering is a healthy balance of an elegantly laid out buffet that features salads; cold cuts; a delectable seafood selection; and the almost mandatory cheese table, as well as an a la carte selection for mains. How does this work? You begin with the buffet and order your mains with your butler and they will bring it to you at your table freshly prepared and presented beautifully. The dessert section is part of the serve-yourself set-up.

Location The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Metro World Trade Center Station Cost Dh269 including soft drinks; Dh385 House Beverage and Dh599 for the bubbles package Timings Every Friday from12.30pm to 4.30pm Contact 04 5018623

8. The Toro Toro Hola Hola Brunch

At Toro Toro you will enjoy oneof the most lively and indulgent dining brunches in town and works on the fabulous sharing concept that many restaurants in Dubai now offer. At the Hola Hola brunch you get a selection of Latin American favourites including guacamole, a variety of ceviche dishes, delicious salads and Toro Toro’s famous churrasco grill with premium cuts of lamb and beef and chicken.

Location Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina Cost Dh350 with soft drinks, Dh500 including selected house beverages Timings Every Friday 12.30pm to 4:00pm Contact 04 3176000

9. The W Feed Me Friday Brunch

Everyone is raving about the latest brunch at the W hotel. Level 7 offers seven different types of Mediterranean cuisine, as well as an entire room dedicated to dessert! A legendary, rustic market style offering from all over the Mediterranean - Spain, Italy and Greece just to name a few. In this bustling social hotspot, gorgeously adorned with wood, steel and vintage art amid earthy tones that invites to share stories and an abundance of tasteful tapas presentations, freshly prepared servings from the crudo bar, rice and grain dishes, and meat bites from the rotisserie.

Location The W Hotel, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh395 inclusive of soft drinks, Dh495 inclusive of specialty cocktails, grape, hops and selected house beverages Dh595 inclusive of free flowing bubbly, specialty cocktails, grape, hops and selected house beverages Timings 12.30pm to 4:00pm every Friday Contact 04 4366677

10. The Marina Social Share and Social Brunch

Marina Social is one of our favorite restaurants in Dubai. The food is simple, unfussy and truly fantastic. The staff are friendly, helpful and totally aware of what they are doing. A three course meal in a restaurant owned and run by Michelin starred Chef Jason Atherton. The atmosphere is relaxed and fun and it's just a different brunch experience. The sourdough pizzas are definitely worth ordering.

Location Intercontinental Dubai Marina Cost Dh315 for Soft Social (inclusive of soft beverages, Dh495 for House Social (inclusive of house beverages) Dh595 for Bubbly Social (inclusive of house beverages and bubbles) Timings 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday Contact 04 4466664

Party Brunches:

11. The Le Meridien Dubai 'Wow that's what I call Brunch'

If you love a good old tune, you will definitely smile nostalgically at WOW That’s What I Call Brunch! the first in a series of retro-themed super-brunches with some very special guests that will keep you coming back for more and take you on a trip down musical memory lane. Yalumba’s usual amazing fare, just moved to the Meridien Ballroom. The WOW Brunch! will serve you a triple bill of pop star proportions live on stage, including Chesney Hawkes; 90s Euro-pop band No Mercy, who went platinum with the smash hit ‘Where do you go’; and Rozalla, who is famous for her dance classic‘Everybody’s Free’. It doesnt just stop there. Local Dubai DJ, Tim Cheddar will be dishing out a suitably cheesy soundtrack for this day to night bash all for the same price of Yalumba’s legendary Friday brunch.

Location Dubai Airport Road Cost Dh495 per person with unlimited house beverages and bottomless vintage bubbles Timings 1pm to 4pm every Friday Contact 04 295 6000

12. The Indie DIFC Brunche’d Brunch

We had such an awesome time brunching at Indie. This party brunch starts off nice and mellow, and gets amped up every hour until it becomes a full blown party. Diners will be wowed with amazing, experimental and avant-garde food and beverages. The decor and live entertainment are unlike anywhere else in Dubai. The band, which comes up halfway through the brunch and the lead singer does an amazing job at getting the crowd on their feet. The stage performers put on a lively and energetic show. We ate and stayed to party until the end. Indi is definitely one of our top picks as a party destination in Dubai.

Location DIFC Gate Village Cost Dh290 including soft drinks and juices, Dh390 including house beverages Dh490 including Bubbly Timings Every Saturday from 1pm with a set menu of food and drinks followed by a-la-carte after 5 pm Contact 055 4556106

13. The Eloquent Elephant Friday Craft Brunch

Playing at Eloquent Elephant each Friday, 2-6pm, radio personality and DJ Dave Cleary will be will playing his top tunes to groups of friends looking for that party Friday fun. Dave Clearly is a local favourite in the city, currently presenting on Radio 2, and being voted Dubai’s Number 1 radio DJ in 2016 and also in 2014 in the People’s Choice Awards. Dave will bring a new level of tunes and banter to the eloquent brunch most known for its hearty food and fun ambiance.

Location Taj Dubai, Business Bay Cost Dh295 including soft drinks, Dh395 including house beverages, Dh495 including sparkling grape and hops. Timings Every Friday from12.30pm to 4.00pm Contact 04 4383131

14. The Le Meridien Warehouse Brunch

The brunch at Warehouse is a Dubai institution that everyone has to experience at least once. The value for money is great and the atmosphere is so lively and youthful, you can seriously bet on a good time. The Warehouse Beehive brunch offers great food, and bottomless colourful and creative beverages. Come as you are and join us for a beelicious brunch! There’s also an entire room dedicated to desserts! Make sure to head upstairs after you’ve eaten for a chance to dance for hours on end. This brunch is a definite party hot spot.

Location Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh259 per person including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 1pm - 4pm Contact 04 7022455

15. The China Grill Toy Brunch

The Toy Brunch at China Grill is known in the city as a fun and exciting party! It is the Friday Brunch that brings together decadence and fun in the ultimate party atmosphere. The food is Asian-inspired world cuisine and it is so good you will keep on wanting more. The Toy brunch is basically an indulgent adult playground.

Location The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina Cost Dh450 per person for house beverages, Dh550 per person for bubbly & house beverages Timings Every Friday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm Contact 04 5117333

16. The Okku Sushi Disco Brunch

Come in your coolest disco gear and you’ll be transported back to the 80’s whilst dining on an exceptional a la carte menu of award winning dishes and desserts. The 16-course brunch offering is to die for and features classics such as the HuShiHu Yuan crispy duck Salad and the Spicy California Maki along with star chef creations, ‘O’ Style Avocado Volcano and Wasabi Tiger Shrimp. Alongside the stunning selection of food, OKKU gets playful with its unique and cutting-edge selection of beverages and amazing music.

Location H Hotel, First floor Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh450 per person including sparkling grape, Dh550 per person including bubbles Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 3pm with an after party at 3 pm Contact 04 5018777

17. The Sass Café Brunch

This opulent affair is a complete Monaco brunching experience. The food, the atmosphere and the music are modelled exactly after its sister property in Monte Carlo. The Sass Brunch at will be offering a dining experience that is the essence of the luscious Mediterranean cuisine. After brunch, the lights are dimmed and this fabulous venue becomes a party where everyone gets up to dance.

Location Al Fattan Currency House, Tower 2, Podium Level, DIFC Cost Dh290 per person including soft drinks, Dh440 per person including house beverages, Dh690 per person including bubbles Timings Every Saturday from 1pm to 6pm Contact 04 3527722

18. The Westin’s Bubbalicious Brunch

The world famous Bubbalicious brunch is the perfect way to kick off the weekend. Arguably one of Dubai’s most popular brunches, you can enjoy an extensive menu, flowing grape or bubbly and of course our amazing entertainment. Relaunching following the summer this Friday 15th October, expect a new layout with added outdoor food stations, an indoor garden installation but with the always-exceptional international cuisine spread over numerous outlets.

Location The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina Cost Dh450 per person for the Bubbalicious spread with soft drinks, Dh550 per person for the Bubbalicious spread with free flow Sparkling, Dh680 per person Bubbalicious spread with free flow Bubbly, kids aged 6-12 at AED225, kids under 6 eat for free Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 5117139

Parent friendly brunches:

19. The Atlantis’s Ronda Locatelli Brunch

This lovely Italian restaurant at the Atlantis is one of the best places to take the parents. The focus is very much on food and on sharing dishes with one another. Paying homage to the family mealtime, Ronda Locatelli’s Saturday Brunch All’Italiana delivers on the tastes of Italy in a warm and inviting environment. Brunch All’Italiana takes the form of four delicious sharing courses served to the center of the table, bringing to life the family style “convivial” theme of the restaurant. Beginning with a selection of shared starters, families can enjoy popular dishes including Calamari, Bresaola, traditional Burrata and selections of Pizzettes, followed by Italian staples including handmade ravioli and lasagna, a second course of meats including Braised Beef Chargrilled Chicken and Lamb and a fresh fillet of Sea Bream. Saving the best for last, desserts include classic Italian favourites such as Pannacotta, Cannoli Siciliani, Semifreddo Alla Nocciola and the ever famous Tiramisu. This is where mom and dad will have the best time.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh195 per person for soft drinks only and Dh295 per person for soft drinks and beverages Timings Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 4262626

20. The Pierchic Chic Brunch

The Chic Brunch at Pierchic is a very elegant affair. It’s the perfect place if you really want to treat your mum and dad. The Pierchic brunch offers an exquisite four-course set menu and fresh seafood and shellfish to share, paired with select bubbly packages and picturesque views of the Arabian Gulf for an unforgettable destination dining experience. Pierchic is a perfect tourist destination, since it truly highlights many of the beauties of Dubai including the pristine blue gulf, the Burj Al Arab and the Palm Jumeirah.

Location Al Qasr Hotel, Um Suqeim Cost Brunch starting from Dh450 per person Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4323232

21. The Westin’s El Sur Brunch

El Sur do an amazing Friday all you can eat Tapas brunch that is perfect for the parents. It’s lively and fun, the food is fantastic and the service is unparalleled. We absolutely adored the offering. Treat yourself on Friday with an ‘all you can eat’ tapas the Spanish way. You get a selection of house beverages that include hop, grapes and soft drinks and juices. El Sur is a fine-casual Spanish gastronomical experience. Their use of fresh ingredients and dynamic recipes pushes beyond the boundaries of what you would expect to find in a traditional Spanish tapas restaurant. We love it!

Location El Sur, Lobby level Westin Hotel, Sufouh Road, Dubai Dates Fridays Cost Dh265 per person with soft drinks and juices; Dh395 per person including hops, grape and house beveragesTimings12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 043997700

22. The Tesoro at the Taj Brunch

Tesoro at the Taj Hotel hosts a great Friday Brunch complete with live music, live food stations and unlimited a la carte dishes. The theme is to feed your soul with good food and good music. A perfect place to enjoy some time with the parents, while also trying some food that satisfies each craving. Taking favorites and indulgences from around the world, Tesoro’s menu takes guests on a journey through small and sharing plates - salads and sandwiches, comforting mains, burgers and grills and of course indulgent desserts.

Location 3rd Floor, Taj Hotel Dubai, Business Bay Cost Dhs199 including soft beverages, Dh350 House Beverage Dh499 Including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 4383111

Evening brunches:

23. The Sofitel Downtown Ladies Evening Brunch

Ladies listen up! Sofitel Dubai Downtown introduces a sleek and stylish Ladies Evening Brunch at its colourful restaurant, Les Cuisines. The evening brunch buffet will offer a delectable range of international dishes bursting with flavour, from traditional French cuisine through to Asian specialities and Arabic favourites with a modern twist. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge at the heavenly dessert station, serving up irresistibly French dessert recipes. With complimentary beverages all evening, ladies can dance the night away to the live the band on hand to bring you 60s and 70s disco classics and take advantage of the dedicated beauty bar – now that’s the perfect girls night out!

Location Les Cuisines, Sofitel Dubai Downtown Cost Dh149 per lady with complimentary house beverages, Dh149 per gentleman inclusive of soft beverages, Dh229 per gentleman inclusive of house beverages Timings Every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 5036666

24. The Black Lion’s Funk Soul Late Night Brunch

If you’re looking to hang out with the cool and quirky of Dubai, then The Black Lion is one that definitely fits the bill and stands out from the crowd. This brunch is themed as a Funk Soul Late Night and will have street food inspired by London's East End. The extensive brunch menu options play on the cultural melting pot of the capital city. Taking inspiration from the Big Smoke’s foodie scene, you get to enjoy 'Small Bites' such as short rib Korean buns and prawn toast, through to 'Street Eats', with favourites such as the ‘diner’ jumbo hot dog and Brick Lane salt beef sandwich.

Location H Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh250 including soft drinks, Dh335 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 6pm to 10pm Contact 04 3592366

25. The La Residence Seafood Brunch

This modern brasserie has rebranded its 'Paris by Night Lumiére Brunch' as a seafood brunch. In my opinion, 'Paris by Night' is a far better name, but perhaps resto's single minded focus on delights of the ocean merited such a stark change. No matter, the lux art-deco interior, an old-school speakeasy vibe (in no small part thanks to team of expert mixologists) and up-tempo tunes spun by an in-house DJ and/or a live performance by a pro pianist makes this one of the trendiest spots for an evening brunch.

Location Raffles Hotel, Umm Hurair Cost Dh379 inclusive of house beverages Timingss Every Friday from 8pm to 11:45pm Contact 04 3962211

26. The Cavalli Midnight Brunch

Most people may not know that Cavalli has an award-wining chef, who creates masterful Italian dishes. From the appetizers to the mains and those sumptuous Italian desserts, dining at Cavalli is a really fantastic experience. It is one of the first dinner clubs of Dubai, and is known to be quite pricey, so a great option to fully enjoy dining and dancing at Cavalli, is to try their Sunday Midnight Brunch. At a price tag of Dh250, diners can choose as many starters and desserts from the menu as they like and then pick one main course (we recommend the lasagna) as well as unlimited beverages all night! This all-around awesome dining experience includes entertainment from cabaret style singers and dancers. Once the clock strikes 12, the brunch ends and the party gets started as the crowd fills up the dance floor.

Location Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh250 including house beverages Timings Every Sunday from 9pm to 3am Contact 04 3592366

27. The Mazaher Min El Ekhir Brunch

Mazaher is a beautiful Lebanese restaurant located in the heart of Dubai's business district. The food is delicious and authenticly Lebanese. For brunch you can enjoy unlimited premium Lebanese food from as well as energetic live entertainment that will keep you on your feet after you’ve eaten

Location Convention Tower, World Trade Centre Cost Dh199 per person including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 3pm to 7pm Contact 04 3555533

28. The Mercury Lounge Brunch

Mercury Lounge, Dubai’s most idyllic and glamorous rooftop located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach recently launched a brand new Thursday evening brunch. With 180 degree views over downtown Dubai twinkling on one side and the waves of the Arabian Gulf lapping on the shores on the other, Mercury’s new evening brunch brings a ‘blind brunch’ concept to the table, with a selection of chefs specially prepared dishes. Seamlessly blending influences from across the Mediterranean Sea, the brunch offers spectacular selection of antipasti, sharing plates and light entrées with the intention of grazing through the evening with style yet without formality.

Location Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach Cost Dh295 per person including house beverages Timings Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm Contact 042707804.

29. Tribeca Kitchen + Bar

This awesome Friday brunch boasts a more laid back, informal 'hey I fancy a burger and I don't want to dress up' kind of vibe. The new Tribeca Suburban Munch, Evening Brunch which launches on Friday December 2. You get to enjoy unlimited food and drink inclusive of burgers, nachos, pizza and their famous organic hot dogs. The deal also includes unlimited grape, hops, bubbles, house beverages and soft drinks!

Location ocean view hotel, level 1, JBR Cost Dh250 Timings Every Friday from 8pm to 11pm Contact 050 3456067

Outdoor brunches:

30. The Cafe Belge Brunch

When you head to brunch at Cafe Belge, you can choose to experience the elegant affair from inside the restaurant, the spacious air-conditioned terrace or - new this season - outside in the urban garden. We chose to sit in the terrace. Once seated, we were served a decadent and show-stopping signature fruits de mer (seafood platter), piled high with fresh lobster, oysters and winkles, and served with a side of creamy Belgian mayonnaise. We didn’t want to fill up as that was just the beginning of the multi course meal. The rest of the menu properly captured the essence of what makes Belgian cuisine unique through amazingly constructed dishes. Our favorites included the freshly shucked oysters, the smoked salmon, the mussels and the amazing baked seabass. Also we can’t neglect the dessert room, which is home to freshly made Belgian waffles and delectable accompaniments. We absolutely loved the brunch at Cafe Belge. It will definitely be every foodie’s dream brunch.

Location Ritz Carleton DIFC Cost Dh325 including soft beverages, Dh450 including Belgian beverages and 575 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 3722323

31. P&B's American Backyard BBQ

Inspired by and named after the legendary Henry Perry and John Blackwelder, the fathers of authentic BBQ, enjoy a fun-filled American Backyard BBQ. With a live band setting the tone with your favourite tunes on the terrace, good ol’ fashioned hospitality and grills full of hearty traditional fare, we’ve got all the ingredients for the perfect long and lazy Friday afternoon. Relax, unwind and enjoy your weekend with new and old friends over freshly grilled meats. Indulge in some casual conversation and a brew around the BBQ as the chefs serve up tender chicken, homemade USDA Prime Beef burgers, jumbo hotdogs and Cajun-style shrimp straight to your plate. Sides and salads are served family style directly to the table, but trust us when we tell you there’s plenty of Coleslaw and Potato Salad to go around! If you think you’re up for the challenge, tackle our jumbo churros for dessert, or toasted marshmallows to add to the authentic backyard vibe for a small additional cost of only AED 35. Giant sharing cocktails add to the fun, along with a great selection of house beverages.

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh195 including soft drinks, Dh295 including house beverages, Dh65 for kids Timing 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 4323232

32. The 360° Dubai 180° Brunch

We absolutely love the brunch at 360°. The weather was inviting, the music was a nice chill out vibe and the views are seriously unrivalled. The 180° Friday Brunch includes unlimited house beverages and sharing platters of Pan-Asian nibbles such as sumptuous dim sum, sushi and innovative bar snacks for Dh295. For Dh345, you can enjoy free-flowing bubbles and desserts in addition to the unlimited sharing platters of Pan-Asian nibbles and innovative bar-snacks. The dim sum is fantastic and the sushi is made just right. We loved the presentation as well as the comfy seats that allow you to lie back and enjoy the sea breeze. Brunch at 360° is perfect for a group of friends who love the wind in their hair and are more laid back in nature.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost Dh295 including house beverages, Dh345 including bubbly and dessert Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm Contact 055 5008518

33. The Hilton Pure Sky Lounge Brunch

The weather could not be more perfect for this incredible rooftop lounge, bar and restaurant overlooking the Arabian Gulf. With two expansive terraces, Pure Sky Lounge & Dining is an idyllic setting to enjoy the perfect outdoor brunch. A set menu offering sumptuous options and creative dishes.

Location Hilton JBR Cost Dh225 including soft beverages and Dh375 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 5.30pm to 9pm

34. The Nikki Beach Saint Tropez Brunch

The Saint Tropez Brunch is a true feel of Cote d'Azur. For the style seekers, the adventurers, the fun loving and the all-natural, this newly launched brunch will bring a taste of Saint Tropez to Dubai every Friday. Taking place at Cafe Nikki at the Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai featuring sculptural wood elements, a beach getaway vibe, indoor and outdoor seating options and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost Dh310 inclusive of soft beverages, Dh395 inclusive of house beverages, Dh140 for children between 6-12 years old, complimentary for children aged 5 years and under Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 3766000

35. The Agency Afternoon Unwined Brunch

Dubai’s classic grape bar launches the Unwined Brunch, perfect for sophisticated afternoon sundowners. This is the place you want to go to for the ultimate Saturday afternoon. With picturesque views of the tranquil Madinat waterways and iconic Burj Al Arab, and the warm, sprawling terrace perfect for the afternoon rays or evening sunset.Their resident Sommeliers will choose the best grapes for you, from all over the world’s vineyards, as well house beverages, and soft drinks accompanied by unlimited bites from the all-new tapas-style menu. Must-try specials include rich Chicken Satay in a homemade peanut sauce, Levantine Lamb Meatballs in a spicy tomato sauce, Truffle Pizza topped with brie cheese, mushroom and rocket, and Crispy Fried Squid with a green chili and citrus sauce. Sharing? Try The Agency Charcuterie Board, boasting tasty Celcina ham, goose salami, turkey ham, bresola and pickles, the Cheese Tasting Board, with a mix of five cheeses, apple chutney, grapes and biscuits, or the famed Gruyère Cheese Fondue with crudité, baby potatoes, croutons and truffle oil.

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh250 including soft drinks, Dh350 including grape and house beverages, Dh495 including bubbly Timings Saturday from 12.30pm to 3pm Contact 04 3666320

36. The Raffles Dubai Garden Brunch

The Garden Brunch at Raffles Dubai is an open-air foodie extravaganza with live cooking stations, music and entertainment all taking place in the greenery of Raffles Garden, alongside the hotel’s family-friendly, al fresco brunch. Taking place on selected Fridays, the garden brunch is an occassional addition to the weekly Raffles Brunch.Theoutdoor cooking stations feature Arabic, International and Asian cuisines, including pulled BBQ rolls, gourmet burgers, prime hot dogs, grilled seafood and a tandoor station. For dessert, enjoy freshly-made churros, ice cream and pastries. All this will be available along with Raffles Brunch, a mouthwatering buffet menu offering the best of British cuisine including fresh garden salads, homemade quiches and our famous succulent roast with all the trimmings.

Location Raffles Hotel, Wafi Cost Dh235 including soft beverages, Dh385 including house beverages Timings Select Fridays from 1pm to 4.30pm Contact 04 3248888

Quirky and casual brunches:

37. The Ting Irie Jamaican Brunch

Sometimes brunch needs to be just about the food. Ting Irie is one of these places! Downtown Dubai's latest eatery is so much fun and serves up amazing Jamaican fare. The fun loving, island dwellers's laid back attitude is infectious the second you walk in and listen to their 'get you in the zone' tunes. Note: the outlet only serves soft beverages. You get Unlimited Jamaican bites such as the signature jerk chicken and amazing sandwiches. You are encouraged to eat with your hands at this joint!

Location Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh195 for unlimited soft drinks Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 5pm Contact 04 5575601

38. The Busaba Eathai Brunch

Hailing from London, this Thai eatery provides the perfect way to spend Saturdays catching up with family over aromatic scents of tasty Thai Food. The recently launched Saturday brunch offers Thailand’s more vibrant dishes, such as the famous Thai Calamari, Pad Thai and a tasty selection of aromatic curries.

Location The Beach, Dubai Cost Dh150 per person Timingss Every Saturday from 12pm to 6pmContact 04 4281421

39. The Jazz@PizzaExpress Jazzy Brunch

The brunch offers an unlimited Italian selection of dishes, including pizza and pasta, from the new à la carte menu and served at the table. There are also live music performances playing all the party favourites, guaranteed to get the whole room up and dancing by the end of the day!

Location Jazz@PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers Cost Dh229 with unlimited house beverages Timingss Every Friday from 4pm Contact 04 4416342

40. The Catch Dubai Catch Brunch

Enjoy the cool, contemporary vibe of Catch Dubai with a menu that offers a range of comfort food for those who are after a hearty meal, as well as those who may be paying a little more attention to their waist line. With delicious starters including avocado on toast, lobster roll, cinnamon rolled pancakes and chicken salad. You then get to enjoy a main course, where you can choose between an omelette, chicken and waffles, crab cake Benedict, steak and eggs or the famous Branzino.

Location Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh275 including soft beverages, Dh399 includinge house beverages, Dh449 including bubbly Timings Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 3571755

Brunch and Swim:

41. The Sofitel the Palm Ocean Brunch

The Ocean Brunch is offering one of the most relaxing Friday Brunches. Located on one of Dubai's most sought after destination, the Palm Jumeirah, this brunch is perfect for beach lovers. Diners can expect exquisite fresh seafood in tasting portions, mouthwatering chocolate desserts and exciting molecular mixology brought right to the table. Menu highlights at the Ocean Brunch include a range of hot and cold starters such as, Scottish salmon ceviche with red caviar and lemon grass infused coconut cream, the favouritegrilled scallops with creamy celeriac mousseline and sweetcorn emulsion or the mouthwatering Atlantic sea bass with basil flavoured violet potato and artichoke barigoule sauce. And the best part is, people who go to brunch can have access to the Pool and private beach before and after brunch, making this a totally tranquil Friday brunch experience.

Location Sofitel the Palm on Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh350 inclusive of soft drinks and pool and beach access Dh495 inclusive of house beverages and pool and beach access Timingss Every Friday 12.30pm to 3:30pm Contact 04 4555656

42.The Palazzo Versace Giardino Arabesque Brunch

Experience authentic Arabian hospitality that focuses on feasting the senses with a beautiful al fresco dining area with jungle inspired decor that opens up to the swimming pool. Perfect for a pick-me up brunch with family and friends before the work week sets in. Complimentary access to the East Pool and an open-air terrace are highlights of this amazing offer. We could not stop eating the muhamara and the labneh. Make sure you

Location Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai Cost Dh285 including juices and signature mocktails and pool access Timings Every Saturday 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 5568888

43. The Seagrill On 25° Beach BBQ Brunch

This weekly brunch is centered around the relaxed, family-friendly picnic haven at Seagrill on 25° Restaurant and Lounge where parents can enjoy a lazy sunny day while the little ones ages 18 months to 12 years can find pleasure in the games at the Fairmont Falcons Kids' Club. You can choose to upgrade your brunch and receive Beach Club Access for an extra Dh100.

Location Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh295 inclusive of soft drinks, Dh395 inclusive of house beverages, Dh495 inclusive of sparkling beverages Timingss Every Saturday from 12pm –to 4pm Contact 04 4573457

Amazing Sunday Brunch

Unwind and recharge from the weekend by celebrating life every Sunday at Nikki Beach! This is a do-not-miss dining and entertainment experience featuring guest DJs, signature Nikki Beach entertainment and live performances. If you’re lucky and Nikki Beach has space available, you will be invited to enjoy a complimentary pool bed with no minimum spend for up to 4 people after dining in the restaurant.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost Dh250 including soft beverages, Dh350 including house beverages, Children under 12 years dine at 50 per cent off Timings Every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm Contact +971 4 376 6000