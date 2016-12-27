Mobile
7 most expensive tables to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks in Dubai

Get front-row views of the Burj Khalifa firworks at these restaurants; and pay an arm or a leg or both

Thiptara
Image Credit: Supplied picture
Thiptara synchs its music to the Fountains’ so you get the full experience.
 

Some people would do anything to get a good view of the famed Burj Khalifa fireworks display. It has now become one of the most watched iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations on the planet.

The show will begin at the stroke of midnight on December 31, 2016 and the theme this year will be a celebration of national pride, serving as symbolic bridge between the present and future of Dubai. This famous Dubai icon will be surrounded by bright strokes of fireworks with a spectacular display of pyrotechnics. Read more about that here

Many of Downtown Dubai’s restaurants offer front row views of the fireworks. We’ve picked the most pricy tables of them all.

We also have a complete guide to New Year's Eve parties (65 on our last count) in the UAE here

1. Five Guys

TAB EO FiveGuys_burgerandfries

Enjoy unlimited burgers, fries and shakes at this Dubai Mall fast food restaurant. For access to the Five Guys terrace, expect to shell out a cool Dh1, 200 for seated, uninterrupted views of the show. How many burgers do you think you can wolf down to get your money’s worth?

Location The Dubai Mall Cost Dh1, 200 per person including soft beverages for an outdoor table Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12am Contact +971 4 380 4117

2. Zahr Al Laymoun

This cosy Lebanese restaurant is offering a 4 course set menu, including sharing platters and unlimited house beverages. It’s got great views of the Burj Khalifa and even a special VIP area, where you won’t have to stretch to look above anyone’s head. Shell out Dh2, 000 for this experience.

Location Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh2, 000 per person including house beverages for an outdoor table Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am Contact +971 4 448 6060

3. Cabana

This al fresco poolside restaurant and terrace lounge is positioned with views of the Burj Khalifa, so you will get to enjoy the fireworks in their full force. If you spend New Year’s Eve at Cabana, you’ll get a scrumptious open buffet with an alluring menu of exotic beverages.

Location The Address Dubai Mall Cost Dh2, 350 per person including house beverages for an outdoor table Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am Contact +971 4 888 3444

4. At.Mosphere at Burj Khalifa

SU_120209_Valentine's_17for

For the most up-close view of the fireworks, At.mosphere is a great option.. Wrap up 2016 on a culinary high as At.mosphere Restaurant, Burj Khalifa puts a spin on a traditional brunch with the introduction of their evening ‘brunch’ delicacies this New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a fine dining experience with a creative international cuisine menu, featuring delectable dishes and unlimited sparkling drinks. Celebrate the start of 2017 at the world’s tallest building and capture the Burj Khalifa fireworks display! However, you probably won’t be able to experience the pyrotechnic show from this close.

Location Burj Khalifa Cost Dh2, 900 per person including house beverages for a window table Timings December 31 from 7pm to 1am Contact +971 4 888 3828

5. Bice Mare

  BiCE Mare dinner menu offers a wide range of mouth-watering Italian and seafood dishes.

Enjoy a 7 course Italian meal including unlimited house beverages and live entertainment. |This Italian seafood restaurant has a huge terrace overlooking the Burj Khalifa and the fountains. You will definitely have some of the best seats in the house if you book one of their tables.

Location Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh3, 000 per person including house beverages for an outdoor table Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am Contact +971 4 423 0982

6. Thiptara

Thiptara

This Thair restaurant has a terrace that’s right on the water, so you’ll get to enjoy spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks and party the night into the New Year.

Location The Palace Downtown Dubai Cost Dh3, 500 per person including house beverages for an outdoor table Timings 7pm to 2am Contact +971 4 888 3444

7. Asado

Asado probably has one of the best views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, which you get to enjoy over a five-course set menu.

Location The Palace Downtown Dubai Cost Dh3, 500 per person for an outdoor table Timings 7pm to 3am Contact +971 4 888 3444

