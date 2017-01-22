6 new places in Dubai for breakfast

Hope is a good breakfast, a wise person once said. But here are five new places in the UAE you can go grab your first meal of the day in style. It will keep you hopeful, we promise.

1. At.mosphere

Where better to start your breakfast than closer to the sun, at Level 122 of the Burj Khalifa to be exact? At.mosphere keeps it classy with a wide spread of Continental options, from pastries and cheese to classic options such as French toast and omelettes. Main dishes include truffle scrambled eggs and slow cooked beef fillet with organic eggs. It’s a set price for Dh325 per person, but an a la carte menu is also available with Dh95 extra for signature dishes. Breakfast is served from 7-10.30am daily. Call 04-8883828 or email atmosphere@atmosphereburjkhalifa.com.

2. Roux

Dubai’s newest restaurant opens in City Walk on December 1, right in time for UAE National Day. The brainchild of sibling entrepreneurs Shames and Mariam Al Hashemi, the restaurant is an extension of the pair’s Le 66 Champs Elysees concept store, which stocks fashion, home and quirky tech items.

Roux is positioned as a high-end casual restaurant with a focus on healthy, organic food served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Chantel Naude, who’s worked in the UAE for more than 10 years, is the head chef.

The restaurant opens at 8am on December 1. More on facebook.com/rouxdubai

3. McGettigan's Madinat Jumeirah

Wake up with McGettigan’s at Souk Madinat on the weekend. They’ve just launched a breakfast, that’s available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sit back, relax and enjoy the picturesque views of the Burj Al Arab and Souk waterways. Try their delicious banana pancakes with salted caramel sauce and fresh strawberries, or if you’re more the savoury type, then the Eggs Benedict with wafer ham, spinach and hollandaise sauce served on an English muffin with hash browns is for you. You could also opt for the full Irish, made in the traditional way! The food and the views make this one of our favourites here in Dubai!

Breakfast is served every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12pm

4. Farzi Cafe

Speaking of City Walk, Farzi Cafe, the funky bistro, has launched its breakfast menu with Indian and Arabic influences.

Inspired by breakfast specialities from the two cultures, the focus here will be on fresh vegetables, super foods and protein-rich seeds, with playful twists like the Power Nut Poha with fried quail’s egg. It’s beaten rice with quinoa, flax seeds, served with chicken sausage and a fried quail egg on the top. Yummy.

Call 04-3942556. Breakfast is served from 10am to midday.

5. Cafe Des Artistes

Another restaurant opening on December 1 is this French luxury-inspired restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner at Box Park Dubai. The decor and the food is meant to transport you to Europe.

The breakfast menu includes dishes, such as saffron french toast, fried quail eggs, homemade granola and homemade yoghurts. This is for those who like to dine in style. Call 04 3434907. Find them on facebook.com/desartistescafe

6. Social House

If variety is what you’re looking for, then Social House in The Dubai Mall is where you want to be. Its brand new breakfast menu covers everything from avocado tartine to shakshouka and the New York bagel. And what’s more, breakfast is served from 9am to 2pm. Late risers, are you listening? Call 04-3398640. Find them on facebook.com/socialhousedxb