Things to do in UAE on December 26

PICK OF THE DAY

A Show Like No Other

Launch of Dubai Shopping Festival official countdown, unveiling of the new fire, light and water attraction and attempt to break a Guinness World Record title, at Festival Square, Dubai Festival City. Entertainment throughout the night, fireworks, laser tunnel, photo opportunities and live DJ. Events from 4pm, launch at 8pm. Free entry, the first 5,000 visitors will receive a free LED wristband.

Abu Dhabi

Last day of Festive Fantasia at Yas Mall. Discover the Sugar Plum Fairy, Tap Dancing Penguins, Jack-in-the-Box acrobats and a magical snow storm finale at the Town Square. On NYE 2017, Evolution of Dance will showcase dance celebrations from all over the world from 5pm-1am.

Street Feast as part of the Abu Dhabi Food Festival promising a culinary experience for all, children’s entertainment area, street performers, graffiti artists, outdoor cinema and stage performances. At Al Maryah Island, last day. Free entry.

Hundred Best Arabic Posters Exhibition celebrating the diversity of visual cultures by exhibiting the best posters from across the Arab world, at Warehouse421, until February 9. More at warehouse421.ae.

Al Dhafra Camel Festival, heritage activities, cultural programmes, local traditions and prizes worth Dh35 million, at Madinat Zayed, Western region, until December 29. More at aldhafrafestival.ae.

Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival, the festival illustrates the UAE’s progress and legacy of its forefathers’ inspiring achievements. Activities include Memories of a Nation exhibition, traditional customs exhibition, interactive craftsman workshops, Emirati folk arts and an international village market, at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Until January 1, 2017. More at szhf.ae.

Dubai

St Stephen’s Day (A.K.A Boxing Day), kick back with live sports on screens including the horse racing and premier league football, at McGettigan’s DWTC. Open from noon. Call 04-3780800.

Mahiki Boxing Day Bash with DJ Andy Swift, The first 50 ladies get a free Christmas beverage and the first 50 guests will be welcomed with a christmas present from the Chrsitmas Palm Tree. Unlimited beverages from 9pm-1am for Dh200. At Mahiki, Jumeirah Beach Hotel.Call 055-2160181.

Share Your Memories, Share Your Toys, children are invited to bring in an old or new toy to donate for underpriviledged children, at Kidzania, The Dubai Mall, 10am-10pm daily, until January 7.

Hush Mondays, urban hits featuring of Mr Shef Codes and Flippside, at The Vii Club, Conrad Hotel. Doors open at 11pm. Call 050-1696777.

2016 Final Havana Monday, a night inspired by the inner-city barrios of 1970s NYC with the Cubashe Band and their Afro-Cuban sounds, at Catch Dubai, 8pm. Call 04-3571755.

Andreea’s Social Monday, music by DJ Josho, at Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm. Call 04-4084400.

Monday Sobhiya, includes discounts, offers and experiences only women can redeem, at City Centre Mirdif. Deals on fashion, jewellery, beauty, dining and electronics, 10am-3pm.

Winter Garden Market, festive treats, shopping, music and activities, at Versailles Garden, St Regis Dubai, Al Habtoor City. Weekdays 5-9pm and weekends 3-9pm, until December 31.

Peter Pan, magic adventure told in classic British pantomime style, at Ductac, Mall of the Emirates. Shows until tomorrow. Tickets from Dh140, at ductac.org.

The Market, local arts and crafts, fashion and food, at The Beach, daily 10am to midnight, until April 2017.

BurJuman’s winterland features a snowfall experience, arts and craft workshops and snow fight zone for children. Daily 4-10pm, until January 7, 2017.

Sharjah

Winter Festival, snowy landscape designed to impart a Scandinavian wintry feel, at Al Majaz Waterfront Park. Ice-rink, frosty decorations, snow-tubing, inflatable maze and falling snow four times a day for one minute. From 5-11pm, until January 7, 2017.