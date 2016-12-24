Things to do in UAE on December 25

PICK OF THE DAY

Winterfest, witness professional figure skaters, interactive session with Bjorn the polar bear, ballerina snow globe dancers and the parks characters Berto and Khalil, at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, until January 7. The seasonal market will also includ winter treats and gifts. More at ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

Abu Dhabi

Street Feast as part of the Abu Dhabi Food Festival promising a culinary experience for all, children’s entertainment area, street performers, graffiti artists, outdoor cinema and stage performances. At Al Maryah Island, until tomorrow. Free entry.

Winter Celebrations at Marina Mall, until December 31. Santa’s corner, winter-themed village, snow globes, interactive activities and more.

Dubai

Okku L.O.V.E. Christmas edition, featuring DJs RX, Becker, Consul and Geo Safix, signature O style cuisine, at Okku, The H Hotel. Call 04-5018777.

The Naughty List, Christmas in the naughtiest way possible, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Call 050-2261662.

NY NY Sundays: Christmas Edition featuring modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm. Call 055-2118222.

Festive season live entertainment, every day between 6-9pm, at CityWalk. Also, find hidden snowmen for a chance to win prizes worth Dh250,000. To play, register at treasurehuntdxb.com.

House of Baloons for children. A balloon landscape of different themes and concepts plus activities - face painting, photobooth, snowzone, art and crafts, at Funky Monkey outlets, 10am-8pm. More at funkymonkeysuae.com.

Peter Pan, magic adventure told in classic British pantomime style, at Ductac, Mall of the Emirates. Shows until Tuesday Tickets from Dh140, at ductac.org.

Festive Christmas Dinner, four-course festive menu, international DJ and beverage packages starting from Dh349, at Tribeca, JA Ocean View Hotel. Call 050-3456067.

Christmas Day Brunch, kids special food menu, bouncy castle and a jolly visitor from the North Pole. At Nomad, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. Call 04-2308458.

Mahiki Madness with DJ Adam Graca and Skinny Loop, the first 50 ladies get a free Christmas Punch upon entering, Dh200 unlimited beverages between 9pm-1am. At Mahiki, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Call 055-2160181.

Winter Garden Market, festive treats, shopping, music and activities, at Versailles Garden, St Regis Dubai, Al Habtoor City. Weekdays 5-9pm and weekends 3-9pm, until December 31.

Santa Season, meet Santa and enjoy festive activities at Oasis Mall. Dh40 includes a framed photo, gift, Funcity voucher, a smoothie and an ice-cream scoop. Last day.

BurJuman’s winterland features a snowfall experience, arts and craft workshops and snow fight zone for children. Daily 4-10pm, until January 7, 2017.

White Christmas, stroll through the winter wonderland complete with Santa’s grotto and workshops, at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates. Admission is Dh100 for a Santa pass and includes a cup of hot chocolate, Dh350 for a power pass and includes snow park access. More at skidxb.com.

Truckers Christmas at Emirates Golf Club. Food trucks, live music, kids play area, market and chilled out vibes. From noon-midnight. Dh50 inclusive of a welcome beverage.

Festive on the River, festive activities, decorations, festive market, traditional food and beverages and a visit by Santa Claus, at Riviera Plaza, Riverland Dubai, 2-10pm on weekdays and 12-10pm on weekends, until January 7, 2017. Free parking after 6.30pm.

Sharjah

Winter Festival, snowy landscape designed to impart a Scandinavian wintry feel, at Al Majaz Waterfront Park. Ice-rink, frosty decorations, snow-tubing, inflatable maze and falling snow four times a day for one minute. From 5-11pm, until January 7, 2017.