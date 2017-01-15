Going out: Things to do this week in the UAE

Here are our top picks on things to do for this entire week including the weekend!

Weekday activities

1. Amazing Sundays Brunch

Unwind and recharge from the weekend by celebrating life every Sunday at Nikki Beach! This is a do-not-miss dining and entertainment experience featuring guest DJs, signature Nikki Beach entertainment and live performances. If you’re lucky and Nikki Beach has space available, you will be invited to enjoy a complimentary pool bed with no minimum spend for up to 4 people after dining in the restaurant.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost Dh250 including soft beverages, Dh350 including house beverages, Children under 12 years dine at 50 per cent off Timings Every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm Contact +971 4 376 6000

2. Prep for the Wasla Music Festival

We attended the preview show of the Wasla Music Festival and were hooked instantly to the fusion of contemporary Arabic music with reggae, rock, jazz, soul, pop, and electronic vibes. If you’re a fan of Arabic music, smooth fusion beats, or just music in general – this concert is a must visit.

Location Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Cost Tickets available at Virgin Megastores or Virgin Ticketing online portal| Early bird (limited) - Dh235; Regular - Dh295; VIP - Dh445Date Friday, January 20th 2017 Timings Doors open at 1 pm Note 21+ is a must for VIP tickets & bar access

3. Weekday Lunchtime deal at Bareburger

A photo posted by Bareburger UAE (@bareburger_uae) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:43am PST

A quick lunch with no compromises on taste, your pocket or health? Bareburger brings an incredible lunch menu of organic burgers to reward yourself after a hectic morning. Feeling extra healthy? Order a salad as the side instead of fries, and wash it all down with a cool beverage of choice.

Location Bareburger, Dubai Festival City Mall Cost Dh55 per person Dates Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday) Timings 12pm to 5pm Contact +971 4 338 7110

4. EnVii Ladies Night

Tuesday nights just got a lot more fun with Vii Dubai relaunching its famous ladies night with free beverages until 1am. Ladies can also enjoy their delicious menu and save 30 per cent and dance the night away with their on-site DJ mixing the hippest tunes, a prime selection of sushi and contemporary favourites. Catch up with your girlfriends and indulge in a mid-week break over nibbles and giggles, while enjoying the chic ambiance of the Vii Lounge and dancing to old Soul, Funk, R&B and current hits.

Location Conrad Dubai, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost free beverages (30 per cent off food) Timings Tuesday from 8pm to 1am Contact +971 50 169 6777

5. Order some Garett’s pop corn

It has now gotten a lot easier to satisfy your cravings! Garrett’s popcorn has just launched a new delivery service in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, bringing freshly popped kernels fully coated in delicious flavours made from scratch right to your front door. Brighten up your day with some tasty popcorn!

Timings Daily from 10am to 8pm Contact +971 56 442 5361

6. Pink Floyd Tribute Night

Egyptian Rock Band Andromida will take over The Music Room for a Pink Floyd Tribute Night this weekend. Also present is DJ Adrian Hates from Germany. For the first time, the venue will also host an art exhibition from Above Chaos – a French graphic design studio created by Vincent Fouquet. So don’t just wish you were there, head on down and shine on you crazy diamond.

Location The Music Room, Majestic Hotel, Mankhool Cost Dh100 Timings 6pm onwards Date 20 January

7. Pamper yourself with the Nail Pavilion

New Year, new you! (Sorry we had to). Take advantage of these great pamper packages to make sure you head into 2017 feeling fresh and looking your best. Their January packages include a fresh haircut and blow dry for Dh250, or take it even further with a haircut, blow dry, manicure and pedicure all for only Dh400. Or go all out with a hair treatment, haircut, blow dry and a refreshing facial for Dh700 per person.

Location JLT Cluster Y, Dubai Cost varies Timings Offer available until January 26 Contact +971 4 422 9791

8. Pay it forward at Nom Nom

Nom Nom Asia is the restaurant that’s melting hearts all over the local internet right now thanks to its latest initiative. The restaurant welcomes unemployed jobseekers to stop by for a combo lunch meal for free. If you’re employed, and in Karama, stop by as a paying customer and help them keep this initiative going. For how long is this initiative running? “For as long as there are unemployed people in this city,” said a staff member.



BRB, heading to Nom Nom for lunch.

Location Karama, behind Burger King & Dunkin Donuts, Call 04 3939116 Cuisine Chinese, Thai, Asian

To do on the weekend

9. A brand new ladies night

Thursdays are the new Tuesdays at BiCE. Signorinas can enjoy unlimited selected beverages and 50 per cent off the BiCE Bites menu, showcasing tasty and authentic Italian treats such as Trio of Bruschetta and Saffron Arancini & Arrabbiata sauce. Dine with friends in the restaurant beforehand or simply take to the bar or terrace. Unwind into the night as DJ Adelina sets the tone from 10pm onwards with soulful sounds, set against the beautiful backdrop of JBR beach.

Location BiCE JBR, Dubai Cost various Timings Every Thursday from 9pm to 11pm Contact +971 4 318 2520

10. 'Ghar ka Khana' Friday brunch

That means 'food from home' in Hindi and Indian food lovers will go crazy for this Friday brunch buffet available for Dh69 per person. Breakfast highlights include cold items such as curd rice, sandwiches and beans while hot dishes include aloo paratha, uttapam and pav-bhaji.

Note: If you reserve your spot on Wednesday you get a discount on the price

Location Kareem's, Ramada Hotel Abu Dhabi Cost Dh69 per person (Dh65 for Wednesday deal) Dates Fridays Timings 11am to 3.30pm Contact +971 2 401 9012

11. Try some delicious street food

Kick start the year at one of Dubai’s edgiest events! Street Food Market DXB is a new urban street food market with 20 pop-up concepts and food trucks in a creative outdoor setting under. Expect sick beats and a cool industrial vibe. From fusion dishes where ‘East meets West’, revisited burgers and hotdogs concepts, to a giant smoking BBQ and grill for meat lovers. This event isn’t for the kids, so leave them home and enjoy sipping on house beverages, international hops and grapes to accompany your dishes.

Location Dubai Marine Resort, Dubai Marina Cost Entry fee is Dh10 per person Timings Thursday from 8pm to 2am, Friday from 12pm to 2am and Saturday from 4pm to 11pm

12. Happy (Russian) New Year!

Party like the Russians do this Friday at Cavalli Club. See in the Russian New Year with Russian superstar Kristina SI. Dance the night away and celebrate new beginnings.

Location Cavalli Club, Fairmont Dubai, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Free Timings Friday, January 13 from 9pm to 3am Contact +971 4 332 9260

13. Watch La La Land this week

A Golden Globe winner, this movie bagged 6 awards for best actor, actress and director, best musical, best screenplay and best original score, breaking a 40-year old record. It's also been a hit with the masses.

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

14. There’s a HopFest this weekend

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club are hosting a Hop Fest all weekend long. Head down to sample over 30 varieties of hops, eat from nine street food stations, play games, win prizes and enjoy a chilled weekend vibe with music from DJs Spanish Duo and the Hype Band.

Location The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Timings Thursday 19 January, 5pm - 1am (Free-flowing sparkling and apple sparkling for Ladies from 8pm to 11pm); Friday 20 January, 1pm - 1am; Saturday 21 January, 1pm - 1am. Entrance is Free Cost Picnic Brunch and Evening Brunch packages: Dh130 for food only; Dh170 with soft beverages or Dh250 with selected house beverages. All Street Food priced for just Dh40 each. Contact 04 295 6000 or Email creekdining@dubaigolf.com.