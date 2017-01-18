Your ultimate guide to Wasla Music Festival

What is Wasla Music Festival?

Wasla is a new Arabic alternative music festival, showcasing Middle Eastern talent.

When is it?

Wasla takes place on Friday, January 20, 2016 from 2pm until 2am.

Where is it?

Wasla Music Festival takes place in the Media City Amphitheatre

What are the entrance fees?

Regular: Dh295 per person

VIP: Dh445 per person (Elevated platform with seating, dedicated bar access and table service)

You can buy the tickets here

Who can attend Wasla?

Wasla is suitable for all ages. You must be over 21 to access the VIP section

How can I get there?

Address: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1. Getting there by car

From Sheikh Zayed Road (SZR): Take exit 32 from Sheikh Zayed Rd/E11. Then take Al Falak St.

3. Getting there by metro

The closest metro station to the Media City Amphitheatre is Nakheel Station

Performing Artists

Mashrou’ Leila is a Lebanese rock band founded in 2008, known for their four studio albums and distinctive, sardonic storytelling.

Souad Massi is an Algerian singer of Berber descent, who was once a member of political band Atakor and left her hometown for Paris after death threats.

Neobyrd is the Egyptian electronic artist Wael Alaa, who gained popularity after his tracks With You Again and My Sweet Heartless enjoyed radio play.

Sahli is a duo made up of Tunisian jazz and Sufi singers Mounir Troudi and Imed Alibi.

Emel Mathlouthi is a singer known for her protest songs Ya Tounes Ya Meskina (Poor Tunisia) and Kelmti Horra (My Word is Free), which became popular during the 2010-2011 Tunisian revolution.

Jadal is a Jordanian group formed in 2003, best known for being one of the first contemporary acts to combine rock melodies with Arabic storytelling.

Noteworthy Activity

The WASLA Arab Alternative Music Festival has teamed up with up and coming artists Perry El Ashmawi, Yasmin Barakat and Naila Marei from Egypt to combine their unique styles and talents to produce a painting from start to finish throughout the festival. This new live painting feature is another way the event is looking to nurture and elevate talent from the region.

Going beyond music Perry, Yasmin and Naila will be colourfully adding to the full-day event and pulling inspiration from the on-stage performances for their two by four live painting piece.

Dining

You can find a range of food trucks, pop ups at the event including, Shake Shack, Spill the Bean, Shawerma Station, Mantoushe and Kaak Al Manara to name a few.

Contact

Call 04 3914555 or check out facebook.com/wasla