Where to watch fireworks in the UAE for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve celebrations in the UAE are legendary for their no-expense spared, colourful and perfectly synchronised fireworks shows. We have also included nearby places to watch these amazing shows from in case you miss the front-row views, because you can never underestimate the mind and speed of a UAE resident who is set on getting a good view of the fireworks.

Note: Sale, purchase or use of fireworks is illegal in the UAE

Sharjah

1. Al Qasba

Get to Al Qasba in Sharjah for a spectacular fireworks show which is free to the public and is a perfect end to a fun day with family and friends at the park.

Location Al Khan Street, Al Qasba (Free entry)

Spots to watch from: Al Khan Corniche, Al Khan Lagoon

2. Al Majaz Waterfront

Also lighting up the Sharjah sky in the first few minutes of 2017 is a mega fireworks show at Al Majaz Waterfront preceded by a dinner - reserve your table well in advance.

Location Al Majaz Waterfront, Corniche Street (Free entry)

Spots to watch from: Al Majaz Island, Al Noor Island, Corniche Street, Al Majaz Park

Abu Dhabi

3. Al Maryah Island

Visitors will be entertained by Emirati star, Hussain Al Jassmi, Egyptian pop icon, Mohammad Hamaki, and Palestinian singing sensation, Mohammad Assaf, as they perform live on the waterfront promenade at Al Maryah Island. A fireworks show will follow the countdown by Hussain Al Jassmi marking the beginning of the new year.

Location Al Maryah Island (Free entry; reserved tickets required)

Spots to watch from: Abu Dhabi Mall, The Galleria, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

4. Yas Island

Yas Island is the destination to be at this New Year's Eve with two fireworks shows. The much-awaited Coldplay concert at du arena will ring in 2017 along with fireworks at the venue. Visitors to the free winterland carnival at Yas Island can enjoy fireworks at the stroke of midnight at Yas South which will be a 10 minute pyrotechnics display.

Location Yas Island (Free entry to Winterland Carnival)

Spots to watch from: IKEA Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Viceroy

5. Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace will be celebrating New Year's fireworks with one of the biggest displays of fireworks the hotel has ever organised.

Location Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi (Guest entry or reservations only)

Spots to watch from: Corniche beach and Corniche road, Etihad Towers

Dubai

6. The Beach

The Beach at JBR is fast becoming a regular celebration spot and this year is no different. Get there well in advance (like 5 hours in advance) to secure a good viewing spot. While there are no fireworks organised for New Year specifically, see the dates below for all the fireworks shows happening there.

Location The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Timings 8.30pm Dates December 29, January 5 to 7, 13 and 14, 19 to 21 and 26 to 28 (2017) (Free entry)

Spots to watch from: Any open areas near JBR, Dubai Marina

7. Global Village

The countdown at the big wheel of Fantasy Island with what they promise will be the most exciting fireworks display ever seen at Global Village. In addition to the midnight fireworks, the park will also be hosting musical fireworks display at the Dancing Fountain.

Location Global Village, Dubai (Entry Dh15)

Spots to watch from: Arabian Ranches, Al Barari

8. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai

The Burj Khalifa fireworks show, which has become one of the most watched spectacles on the planet, will have a theme of celebrating national pride, serving as symbolic bridge between the present and future of Dubai. The highlight of this year's display is that the sequence will recreate the design of the logo of Expo 2020 through pyrotechnics.

Location Downtown Dubai

Spots to watch from: Business Bay, The Residences, Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard Road, Dubai Water Canal, Boxpark

9. Atlantis the Palm

Did you know Atlantis is one of the most 'instagrammed' hotels of the world? The New Year's Eve fireworks will be around and above the signature arch of the hotel with a customised music score.

Location Palm Jumeirah

Spots to watch from: Jumeirah Beach strip, Kite Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Madinat Jumeirah, along the roadside viewing points on the Palm Road

10. Burj Al Arab

Like every other year, with Burj Al Arab as the iconic centrepiece, fireworks at Madinat Jumeirah are sure to dazzle and impress visitors and viewers.

Location Madinat Jumeirah

Spots to watch from: Black palace beach, spots on Jumeirah Road, The Beach JBR

