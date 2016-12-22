Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

New Year's fireworks 2017: Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai

The theme is celebrating national pride, serving as symbolic bridge between the present and future

2689547604
Image Credit: Supplied
 

Guides can confirm that the Burj Khalifa fireworks display, which has become one of the most watched spectacles on the planet, will begin at the stroke of midnight on December 31, 2016 and have a theme of celebrating national pride, serving as symbolic bridge between the present and future of Dubai. 

Teaser

Highlight

The highlight of this year's NYE fireworks is that the sequence will recreate the design of the logo of Expo 2020. This logo was inspired by the 4,000-year-old ring discovered by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President & Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at the Sarouq Al Hadeed site. 

Read our guide to things you need to know about the Expo 2020 logo here.

Other details

Burj Khalifa, Dubai's global icon, will be engulfed in colourful and bright strokes of fireworks with the finale being a display in pyrotechnics. The pyrotechnics will be displayed from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and various other buildings in Downtown Dubai using latest technology.

Music

The music for the fireworks is inspired by Middle Eastern melodies, with a series of compelling crescendos that match the scale of the fireworks.

Watch online or in screens

To be broadcast live, the entire sequence of the fireworks, all the way up to Dubai Creek Harbour, can be watched on big screens in Downtown Dubai as well as online at www.mydubainewyear.com. There will also be a Twitter Livestream of New Year’s Eve Gala; to watch, follow @MyDowntownDubai

Where to watch

Visitors to Downtown Dubai can watch the spectacle from specially allocated viewing points in Burj Park as well as from Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard. They are recommended to arrive before 6pm and take public transport to arrive at the venue, while Roads & Transport Authority plans to extend the operational hours of the Dubai Metro for their convenience. 

Expand

Share your thoughts

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai Opera
follow this tag on MGNDubai Opera
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing OutEvents

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Opera
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016