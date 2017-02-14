7 Anti-Valentine’s Day parties to try this February 14

Does the idea of Valentine’s Day turn you cold inside? The thought of receiving a cheesy card and sad looking flowers fill you with dread? If this is you, then keep reading. Not everyone cares about Valentine’s Day, so here’s your guide on where to avoid it! We are exploring the places you can go to, where you definitely won’t see roses, happy couples or romantic meals designed for two.

1. The anti-love party at the W Dubai

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and no one to get all cheesy with, the W is celebrating those who are single and ready to mingle. W Dubai will be putting on the ultimate Anti-Valentine’s day party, fully catered to singles about town. Drown your sorrows and show cupid what you’re made of. They’ll be offering free flowing beverages, to help you wile away the hours of Valentine’s Day. There will be enough pass-around canapes to curb your appetite for four hours and special entertainment with resident DJ's to keep you in the mood. Expect anything but the traditional at the W.

Location W Hotel, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh295 per person Timing February 14 from 8pm to 12am Contact 04 4366666

2. Tribeca Kitchen’s ‘singlez’ party

There's nothing more depressing then seeing romantic couples all loved up on the most romantic day of the year if you're single! So this year, instead of throwing the usual set course meals with roses thrown in for good measure, the team at Tribeca are turning their attention to the single pringles of Dubai and throwing the ultimate Anti - Valentines party! The night will include a welcome beverage called Love potion on arrival for all guests, while ladies can enjoy complimentary drinks to get the party started. Our resident DJ will be spinning up a storm with tunes that have nothing to do with love to keep you on the dance floor all night long.

Location JA Hotel, JBR Cost Free Entry Timings February 14 from 7pm onwards Contact 04 8145923

3. McGettigan’s Madinat Jumeirah anti-Valentine’s

Our favourite Irish bar is offering the perfect Anti-Valentine’s Day alternative. Ladies can head to McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah and enjoy 4 complimentary beverages including bubbles from 8pm onwards. Enjoy party vibes with a picture perfect view and treat yourself to some tasty bites from an exclusive ‘girls only’ menu with dishes starting from Dh30. DJ John Greaney plays the best of Rock, Pop and Chart hits from 8pm.

Location Madinat Jumeirah, Um Suqeim Cost various Timings Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12pm Contact 04 4470219

4. The Scene’s no love night

Celebrate not having to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, gather the girls and get down to The Scene for retro nights where there are three free beverages for all the ladies. Choose from bubbles, grape or retro bevvies and flashback to the nineties with cheesy hits.

Location Pier 7, Dubai Marina Cost Free Timings February 14 from 9pm onwards Contact 04 4222328

5. 360° single and ready to mingle

Dubai is throwing a party with a difference, where girls can enjoy four free beverages between while men can enjoy unlimited beverages at Dh200 per person. This is for all you singles out there.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost free for ladies, Dh200 for men for unlimited beverages Timings February 14 from 8pm onwards Contact 04 4068741

6. Zengo

Dubai’s single ladies and bachelors listen up! Escape all the romance this Valentine’s Day and head to Zengo lounge at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa for your Anti-Valentine’s night out! Ladies will receive three complimentary beverages on arrival and guys can purchase a beverage package for Dh200 per person with access to unlimited beverages from 8pm to 11pm. DJ Katty Torres will be taking to the decks to get you in the party mood and dance the night away.

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and SpaCost free for ladies Dh200 for men for unlimited beveragesTimings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 316 5550

7. Anti-Valentine’s Day bounce-athon

Boycott a corny and overpriced Valentine’s Day this year and head to Bounce Dubai with your other half or a friends to enjoy endless hours of epic bouncing. On Valentine’s Day only, all bouncers can enjoy 2 for 1, so bring a date, a pal or even a sibling along, for free! This great deal is available at every one of the Bounce UAE.

Locations various Cost Dh80 for two, per hour Timings February 14 from 10am - 10pm