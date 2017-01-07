Ancient palm wood craft faces extinction in Egypt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ancient palm wood craft faces extinction in Egypt

Artisans fight to keep profession, which has been passed down through generations, alive

  • A man makes a cage from dried palm wood in a workshop in a Cairo suburb.Image Credit: Courtesy: Saeed Shehata
  • Cages made of dried palm leaf stalks.Image Credit: Courtesy: Saeed Shehata
  • A set of chairs and a table manufactured from palm wood.Image Credit: Courtesy: Saeed Shehata
Gulf News
 

Cairo: Virtually cut off from the world around him, Faraj Darwish is working to finalise a wooden cage, a daily job he has been doing for more than 30 years.

Darwish, 43, is one of a few hundreds of artisans across Egypt manufacturing cages and other products from dried palm wood.

In recent years, the craft has fallen on hard times.

“I inherited this craft from my father,” says Darwish inside his modest workshop in the Cairo suburb of Al Marj.

“I have been doing it since I was 10 and have since known no other job. In the good old years, we had to work extra hours in order to meet the demand for cages used for containing vegetables and fruits as well as coops for birds,” he adds. “All this has gone,” he says wistfully.

Darwish, a father of three, hails from a Nile Delta village famous for manufacturing palm-wood products.

“Anyone taking up this craft should really love it. He should be an artist and does not think of money only.”

In doing the job, Darwish employs a hammer, a sword-like tool to trim the dried palm leaf stalks, a driller and a lumber block for piecing together strips of the wood.

“I buy a stock of palm leaf stalks from Giza,” he says, referring to a city near Cairo famous for the Pyramids. “I leave them to dry well in the sun until they become hard. After drying comes the stage of cutting the stalks into strips of various strips followed by drilling and finally the finishing stage. The process needs a lot of concentration and patience.”

Despite the sluggish business, Darwish says that he can make both ends meet by selling his products to fruit and vegetable merchants.

“Winter is the best season because it has many types of fruits, which are packed in wooden cages after their harvesting. In summer, the demand drops. So I turn to mend old chairs in order to earn a few pounds for my family to survive. I sometimes make lattice chairs and tables and sell them to summer vacationers.”

A wooden cage sells for 10-40 Egyptian pounds (Dhs 2-8), depending on the size, Darwish says. Tables and chairs sell for 60 pounds apiece.

Darwish does not sound upbeat about the future of the craft.

“Egypt may be unique in having people who can manufacture amazing and practical products from palm leaf stalks. But unfortunately, there are no efforts from the government to preserve this art,” he says. “As far as I know, there is not a single school among the industrial schools spread across the republic that teaches this art. So, the craft is dying.”

Wooden cages were first known in Egypt under the Fatimids who ruled the country from 969 until 1171AD.

According to Darwish, demand for his products has dropped in recent years due to the wide popularity of plastic items.

“People now prefer plastic cages and containers, although our products are more durable, healthy and useful. The wooden cage protects vegetables and fruits from the sun temperatures, unlike the plastic container that absorbs heat, thus allowing the contents to perish,” he explains.

“Also, present-day customers cannot see the artistic part of our products. They are among very few things in which machines are not used.”

Darwish is reluctant to see his children taking up his trade. “It is a craft without a future. It is also very back-breaking. You can spend long hours sitting on the ground with your back bent in order to manufacture one cage. Our capital is health, but this can be lost one day.”

Many young people, who started a career in this craft, have later abandoned it, according to him.

“It is hard to find an assistant nowadays. There has been a mass migration from this craft to other jobs where they can have guarantees for the future such as medical insurance and a pension. We do not have a syndicate to solve our problems and give us a pension us when we can longer work due to ill health,” he adds.

“People think our craft is inferior. Some of them even do not know it still exists although those working in it are real artists.”

More from Heritage

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsCultureHeritage

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Heritage

16 new murals on 2nd December Street

Culture Gallery

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age

Culture Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car