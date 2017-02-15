Mobile
World's 'most indestructible' phone to make a comeback?

Perhaps the best-loved phone of all time, Nokia 3310 will reportedly be relaunched with modern features

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: The legendary classic Nokia 3310, perhaps one of the best-loved phones of all time, is making a comeback this month, to the delight of mobile enthusiasts around the world.

The remake of the old 3310 is one of the four handsets that will be unveiled later this month at the Mobile World Congress by HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer with exclusive rights to sell Nokia-branded phones, according to leaker Evan Blass.

The modern version is expected to be sold for just 59 euros or Dh228 and will be first introduced to European consumers.

First released nearly 17 years ago as a replacement to another popular phone, 3210, Nokia 3310 became known for its long battery life and resilient build.

Around 126 million units were sold worldwide after the phone first launched in September 1, 2000. Although it was taken off the shelves in 2005, the gadget has created a strong cult following.

The social media has been abuzz with excitement since the new announcement. 

