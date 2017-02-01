UAE cybercrime victims struggle to recover lost money

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE cybercrime victims struggle to recover lost money

76% of internet users fall prey to bad guys, Kaspersky says

Image Credit: Supplied
On average, internet users globally lose $476 (Dh1,745) per attack and one in ten people surveyed said they lost more than $5,000.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Don’t assume you will get your money back if you have become a target of the cybercriminals.

According to research by security company Kaspersky Lab, 76 per cent of internet users in the UAE who’ve lost money at the hands of cybercriminals have only got some, or none, of their stolen funds back.

With the variety and sophistication of online financial threats against consumers growing, losses from online fraud, identity theft and hacking are now running into billions of dollars globally a year. And with many cases going unreported, the true economic cost is likely to be significantly higher.

The research reveals how costly these attacks are for internet users, and how lucrative they’ve become for cybercriminals.

On average, internet users globally lose $476 (Dh1,745) per attack and one-in-ten people surveyed said they lost more than $5,000.

“Cybercriminals are continually looking for new ways to exploit and defraud consumers and that’s why it’s important for internet users to be on their guard at all times,” said Vyacheslav Zakorzhevsky, Head of the Anti-Malware Research Team at Kaspersky Lab.

He said that the bad guys are continually looking for new ways to exploit and defraud consumers and that’s why it’s important for internet users to be on their guard at all times.

The research said that 75 per cent of internet users in the UAE have conducted financial operations online and 40 per cent store financial data on their connected devices.

Drastic rise

According to security firm Dark Matter, the UAE is currently the target of five per cent of the world’s cyberattacks and the attacks have gone up drastically over the past five years.

Rabih Dabbousi, senior vice-president of Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Dark Matter, said that finance sector is the most targeted in the UAE.

“The exponential adoption of technology increases the UAE’s attack surface which is becoming larger every second. Typically, cybercrime follows money. The volume of financial transactions in the UAE, the establishments of financial free zones and the overall appeal of investing in the country are only some reasons why banks and other financial institutions are constantly being attacked,” he said.

As the UAE heads towards creating smarter cities for its residents by implementing technology to ease the public’s way of life while advancing towards innovation and differentiation, he said the country’s visibility and profile also increases across the world.

Symantec’s Internet Security Threat Report, revealed recently that the internet security threat profile across the UAE in 2015 has gone up in world ranking from 49 in 2014 to 41 in 2015.

The company will reveal the 2016 figures in a couple of weeks.

Hussam Sidani, regional manager for Symantec Gulf, said that UAE was ranked the fourth most impacted country in the Middle East and Africa region in 2015 when it came to ransomware attacks and 34th globally.

More from Technology

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Snapchat parent aims to raise $3b in IPO

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa