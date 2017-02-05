Tesla expected to launch operations in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tesla expected to launch operations in UAE

Electric carmaker hiring service personnel in Dubai ahead of CEO Elon Musk visit to emirate

  • A Tesla model S in a new Tesla showroom and service centre in Red Hook, Brooklyn in New York City.Image Credit: AFP
  • An employee passes a new Tesla Model X sports utility vehicle (SUV) following assembly for the European marketImage Credit: Bloomberg
  • The dash of electric car Tesla Model S on display at CES on ThurdsayImage Credit: Naushad Cherrayil
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks with the media at Tesla's headquarters in Palo Alto, California in this 2015 fiImage Credit: AP
  • Tesla Model S P85D.Image Credit: Supplied
  • A Tesla vehicle displayed in Hawthorne, California. Image Credit: REUTERS
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Tesla, the California-based automaker, is expected to launch operations in the UAE soon, after the company sent out an email to Tesla owners inviting them to an event “to celebrate Tesla’s official arrival in the UAE.”

The company, known for its sleek, long-range but pricey electric cars, also posted on its website job postings for three positions in Dubai including a service advisor, a service manager, and a service technician, suggesting the UAE launch might be of a service centre.

The event and the job listings come just ahead of a visit by the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Elon Musk, to Dubai.

Musk is scheduled to visit Dubai next week as he will be taking part in the fifth edition of the World Government Summit, which runs from February 12-14.

Many Tesla owners who received an invite for the event, scheduled for February 13 at the Armani Hotel, expect Musk to be in attendance as he usually attends similar launch events in other parts of the world.

Tesla’s launch in the UAE would mark its first operations in the Middle East and Africa, with the company’s operations currently concentrated in the US, Western Europe, as well as some representation in Japan, China, and Taiwan.

Colin Beaton, managing director at Limelight Creative Services, a retail strategy firm, said he expected the market in the UAE to be “small and passionate.”

“Historically, this country has fallen love with big-engine vehicles, so the broad-based population will take some time. You’re going to find a minority of consumers here who strongly believe in clean energy, and they’ll be absolutely dedicated and loyal customers of Tesla,” he said.

Related Links

Beaton said he expected the Tesla target audience to grow, albeit slowly, as awareness on clean energy grows.

He pointed that Tesla’s launch particularly in the UAE would make a statement about the company’s product value, brand name, and ability to reach a vast demographic of consumers.

“If they’re going to reach into this part of the world, Dubai is a logical place to start. I think this is an important region, not because there’s huge [demand] here; if they can go into a one of the largest oil-producing countries where gas is cheap, and be successful, it’s a symbolic gesture that the value proposition and the spirit and philosophy of Tesla are valuable even here in a rich oil-producing nation,” Beaton said.

Tesla’s CEO Musk is known for his goals to reduce global warming and set up a human colony on Mars. In addition to heading Tesla, he is the founder, CEO, and chief technology officer of SpaceX, a manufacturer of rockets and spacecraft; and co-founder and chairman of SolarCity, a solar energy company; among other positions.

Most recently, he has been under strong criticism for his position on President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council, with many people saying he should resign in protest of the US president’s policies and stances.

The CEO confirmed he would not resign, however, tweeting, “I again raised (the topic of) climate. I believe this is doing good, so will remain on council and keep at it. Doing otherwise would be wrong.”

More from Technology

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Recall affects only some iPhone6s

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km