Seriously: This robot can jump

Meet ‘Handle,’ a robot that can jump off obstacles like an agile skateb — and can carry some load, too

Image Credit: Youtube screengrab
Handle the robot
 

Footage from advanced robots builder Boston Dynamics shows the company’s latest creation — a robotic version of an agile skateboarder.

"Handle" the robot on wheels can leap in the air, resembling a grasshopper, as shown by the latest company video. Handle was earlier leaked by venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson.

Now, Boston Dynamics’ YouTube channel on Monday (February 27) showed off more of Handle’s jumping abilities.

The new robot was even shown picking up and moving a 100-pound crate.

And when facing extremely rough terrain or obstacles, Handle can handle it. It keeps stability in its upper portion despite some challenging hurdles.

Reports have it that Handle stands 6.5 feet tall, travels at nine miles per hour, and can jump vertically up to four feet high.

Using sensor-based controls and computation to unlock the capabilities of complex mechanisms, Boston Dynamics builds advanced robots. It’s RiSE robot, for example, climbs vertical terrain such as walls, trees and fences, with micro-claws to climb on textured surfaces.

Organisations worldwide, from the US Army, Navy and Marine Corps, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, to Sony Corporation turn to Boston Dynamics for advice and for help creating advanced robots.

