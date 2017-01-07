Monster is looking for its next smash hit

Monster’s products on show at CES. The companyhas signed a significant partnership with Brightstar, an accessories distributor that reaches over 100 countries.

Las Vegas: Monster, after being taken to the woodshed by consumers in 2016, is hoping a new philosophy this year will blow up the brand.

Noel Lee, CEO of Monster, a maker of headphones and speakers, said that the company has signed a significant partnership with Brightstar, an accessories distributor that reaches over 100 countries around the world, in a bid to extend its geographical reach.

As part of the collaboration, Monster will design and engineer a new line of Bluetooth headphones that are designed especially for Brightstar and its channels and customers.

“With accessories becoming an essential part of everyday mobile life, our agreement reflects when and where consumers are buying, enabling us to satisfy consumers’ appetite for an enhanced audio experience,” said Andy Zeinfeld, Brightstar’s president of global channel development and sales.

The company showcased two wireless earphones powered by its all-new AirLink technology, alongside other new audio products.

The company will implement its new tech in its new models: iSport and Elements.

Lee said that its Soundstage wireless speakers will have Amazon Alexa’s voice assistant services. Monster also announced a partnership with Speak Music’s Melody app to bring Alexa services to its headphones.

The Elements will be available in April for a retail price of $300 (Dh1,101) while no information was announced on iSport.

Battery life

Monster hinted at a new member of its Blaster boom box family, the over-the-top Blaster Battleship. It uses a six-speaker configuration that the company says makes for nearly omnidirectional sound, combined with a claimed battery life of up to 25 hours.

“Monster packed all of our audio expertise and design acumen into the launch of our new Battleship, and we added an element of playfulness and fun that will make it a huge hit at any pool party,” Lee said.

With Battleship at the head of our new Monster Blaster Bluetooth speaker fleet, he said the company is truly redefining the concept of portable outdoor music.

The Monster Blaster Battleship will retail $600, but he did not mention when it will be available.

And since a Monster press conference would not be the same without celebrities, Lee called on NBA shooting guard Lance Stephenson in support for Monster’s Elements headphones, as did Nicole Chaplin, the fitness celebrity trainer, for the iSport headphones.

Monster announced several new celebrity reps, including Sean Kilpatrick of the Brooklyn Nets, DJ group Club Banditz, and celebrity fisherman Peter Miller.