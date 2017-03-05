Microsoft describes ransomware as ‘scary’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Microsoft describes ransomware as ‘scary’

The manipulative type of malware, which takes people’s data hostage, saw a 752 per cent increase in 2016

Image Credit: Supplied
Cyril Voisin and Paula Januszkiewicz.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Japanese anti-virus developer Trend Micro’s annual cybersecurity report, released on Sunday, revealed a 752 per cent increase in ransomware, the software used by hackers to block data and then demand money to return it.

The company’s 2016 Security Roundup also noted that cyber threats reached an all-time high in 2016, with ransomware scams gaining increased popularity among cybercriminals looking to extort enterprises.

In a recent interview, Microsoft’s Cyril Voisin, Executive Security Advisor for the company’s Enterprise Cybersecurity Group in the Middle East and Africa, spoke about the growing threat from ransomware, and what could be done to combat it.

Whilst ransomware isn’t the most popular malware in the region yet, “it is still a source of concern, because the idea that someone can infect your machine, encrypt all your data so you can’t read it, and then ask you for money to unlock it — that is scary,” Voisin told Gulf News.

“We have seen victims among consumers — all operating systems, not just Microsoft’s. But, more worryingly — we have also seen it in a hospital abroad,” he added.

Voisin is referring to an attack against the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Centre’s systems in February 2016. The hospital eventually paid 40 bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that was worth about $17,000 (Dh62,390) at the time, to recover its patients’ records.

“I think you are still going to see a growth in ransomware, as it is easy money for attackers. They can evade protection measures like antiviruses, because they create new ransomwares all the time, and it takes at least 20 minutes for an antivirus solution to detect something it has never encountered before.”

This delay means that, for those 20 minutes, if you are relying solely on an antivirus, you will not be protected.

The cybersecurity executive was speaking at Microsoft’s Think and Act Like a Hacker event held in Dubai recently, which intended to show companies what they look like from a hacker’s perspective, and how to defend themselves accordingly.

So how do companies defend themselves against such attacks?

“It is important to not open attachments that are unsolicited, to not visit malicious websites and to make sure you have a backup,” Voisin said.

For Paula Januszkiewicz, a cybersecurity expert who has previously worked with Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and Orange, the biggest concern is how “ransomware is changing its tactics”.

“The trend we are seeing is that ransomware is executed through Windows core services, like PowerShell,” she said.

PowerShell is a tool used by network administrators to automate tasks via scripts, however if incorrectly coded, “every single user may be able to run scripts and that makes life easier for the attacker,” argued Januszkiewicz.

“PowerShell can be used to encrypt data, which is the goal of ransomware — to scramble your data so it is useless to you, until you pay the attacker to release it.”

Ultimately, according to Januszkiewicz, this is something that companies need to get better at defending themselves against.

Looking ahead, ransomware against normal people is keeping experts awake at night. With systems far easier to penetrate than most companies, and sensitive information that people’s lives often depend on, these kinds of attacks against consumers are a growing threat, according to Januszkiewicz.

“We are seeing a rise in the number of instances of ransomware for consumers. As long as attackers can earn money from it, there will be ransomware,” she added.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Microsoft
follow this tag on MGNMicrosoft

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Microsoft
follow this tag on MGN
satya nadella

Also In Technology

UberEATS launches new insights service

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza