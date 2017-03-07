Look: How construction of Hyperloop is progressing

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Look: How construction of Hyperloop is progressing

Maker of Hyperloop has released never-before-seen images of its development site

 

Dubai: Hyperloop One has released images that have never been seen before to show how its development site in the Nevada desert looks like, and provide potential commuters an insight into the future of the transportation link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The images, furnished to Gulf News on Tuesday, also show the progress of the construction of the ultra high-speed transport at the world’s only full-system and full-scale Hyperloop test track called DevLoop.

hyperloopThe superfast transportation company said the images only prove that it is “well-positioned to deliver the first working Hyperloop.”

Hyperloop One is one of the companies working to turn the supersonic transportation system, conceptualised by tech billionaire Elon Musk, into a reality. It had earlier signed an agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority to test the economic viability of Hyperloop technology.

If the project  pushes through, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be connected by a 150-kilometre transport system that will reduce the travel time between the two emirates to 12 minutes.

The company has already set up a 500-metere-long test track in the United States or DevLoop, which has a diameter of 3.3 meters. It is located 30 minutes from Las Vegas in the Nevada desert.

hyperloopThe company is expected to perform a public trial in the first half of 2017. The DevLoop trial will follow Hyperloop One’s first public test of a prototype propulsion system, which took place in the same area less than twelve months ago in May 2016.  

hyperloop

Hyperloop

 

Hyperloop at a glance

What proponents say about the Hyperloop:

  • Hyperloop is a new way to move people and things at airline speeds for the price of a bus ticket 

  • It's on-demand, energy-efficient and safe 

  • Touted as the broadband for transportation
     
  • System users a custom electric motor to accelerate and decelerate a levitated pod through a low-pressure tube
     
  • The vehicle will glide silently for miles with no turbulence
     
  • Motor was tested in May, 2016, will test the full system in early 2017
     
  • Company is developing routes in five countries
     
  • Its goal: To be moving cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021
     
  • Started in 2014 in a Los Angeles garage
     
  • Company now has 200 people on three campuses in LA and Nevada — engineers, welders, machinists, designers and builders
     

hyperloop3

More from Technology

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Apple’s Siri learns Shanghainese

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE