LG pins hopes on new screen format ratio to boost sales

Launches G6 with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 video formats

Image Credit: Naushad K. Cherrayil/Gulf News
The LG G6 has an aspect ratio of 9:18 that the company is calling FullVision.
Gulf News
 

Barcelona:

LG is banking on a new display that is longer that the competition’s will boost sales.

The LG G6 has an aspect ratio of 9:18 that the company is calling FullVision. The company says the new size will allow users to view more information when surfing the web, or while reading e-books or viewing videos or play games. The current industry standard is 9:16. The new device features a 5.7-inch Quad HD display (2,880 x 1,440) resolution with dual 13MP rear and 5MP front-facing cameras. The G6 also comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. The rear cameras have two different fields of view: one with a standard angle less for everyday shots, and a 125-degree wide-angle lens perfect for shooting landscapes or big open spaces.

“We are proud of our attempt with G5’s modular design but consumers demand change. Consumers want a balance between core functionality and technology,” says Juno Cho, President, LG Mobile.

LG says most apps on Google Play will be scaled to 18:9 aspect ratio and streaming players like Amazon and Netflix will add that support too. LG is pitching G6 as a complete entertainment package. The G6 is the first smartphone to support Dolby Vision and LG will offer $200 worth of in-game content from the Google Play store. Imangi Studios is announcing Temple Run 2: Lost Jungle with support for G6’s new display.

Cho said that this is the first phone to support Dolby Vision and HDR 10 formats.

“The 18:9 ratio is becoming the industry standard and other manufacturers are expected to follow suit,” he said.

LG G6 is also the first non-Pixel smartphone to support Google Assistant. Interestingly, Google Assistant can reply to queries even when the screen is off. The Google Assistant has been one of the major differentiator on Pixel and Pixel XL and LG has scored a big win on the AI assistant front. The LG G6 also offers IP68 water and dust resistance.

“The innovation LG has shown today doesn’t just apply to G6 but also to future line-ups,” Cho added.

LG G6 comes with a 3,300mAh non-removable battery and the company is using a new heat pipe design to disperse heat from the device.

In the wake of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, LG is taking extra measures to ensure battery safety. LG G6 will be available in ice platinum, mystic white and astro black colour options. There is no word on pricing or availability just yet.

