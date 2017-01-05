LG brings artificial intelligence and IoT into living rooms

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

LG brings artificial intelligence and IoT into living rooms

Company launches 2.57mm OLED wallpaper TV, smart fridge and range of robots

Image Credit: AP
David VanderWaal unveils the Airport Guide Robot on Wednesday. LG has tied up with Amazon to add voice recognition to its devices such as refrigerators and robots.
Gulf News
 

Las Vegas: LG Electronics has raised its antenna in the artificial intelligence and internet of things solutions and bringing it right into the living room.

At CES, the South Korean giant launched its Signature OLED TV W (wallpaper) models and a range of intelligent robots.

David VanderWaal, vice-president of Marketing at LG Electronics USA, said that this year’s OLED panels are 25 per cent brighter than last year’s models.

The 4K panel measures just 2.57 millimetres thick.

“All OLED models support HDR [High Dynamic Range] video as well as HDR 10, Dolby Vision and the new format — HLG [Hybrid Log Gamma). The OS is upgraded to WebOS 3.5,” he said.

LG said it has partnered with Netflix, Amazon Video, and Vudu this year to give 4K and HDR content more prominent placement in the interface.

The company has tied up with Dolby for Dolby Atmos sound bar to give a better sound quality for its TVs.

LG’s 2017 Super UHD or 4K TVs sport a new Nano Cell technology to render the most realistic images possible, creating highly nuanced, accurate colours while enabling wider viewing angles.

VanderWaal said that all of LG’s UHD TV models offer Active HDR with Dolby Vision allowing for multiple HDR formats, granting users access to the full spectrum of high-quality HDR content.

“Nano Cell achieves impressive results by absorbing surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colours displayed on the screen. These light absorbing capabilities allow LG’s new LCD displays to filter distinct colours with much greater precision, rendering each colour exactly as it was intended by the original content producer,” he said.

The Nano Cell technology dramatically reduces instances of colour fading, image instability and other colour degradation issues. Nano Cell technology also reduces on-screen light glow to maintain high picture quality even when the screen is surrounded by intense ambient lighting.

Robots take centre stage

LG’s Hub Robot is similar to Amazon’s Alexa, and is controlled by your voice. LG has tied up with Amazon to add voice recognition to its devices such as refrigerators and robots.

The Hub bot is for consumer segment but LG also showed off a larger version of the same robot that it hopes to deploy in at airports and hotels. That robot can move around, answer questions, and provide directions.

By leveraging powerful analytical processing power, VanderWaal said that LG’s robotic line-up will be able to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks, making people’s lives easier at every touch-point.

He said that LG’s robot line-up will also include models designed for commercial use in public spaces such as airports and hotels to help improve the traveller’s experience.

LG claimed that the robot can be programmed to greet each family member differently. The company added that the Hub Robot can work best when placed in a common area of the house where family members tend to gather. Complementing the Hub Robot, LG also introduced mini Hub Robot variants that can be placed in other rooms in the house. The mini Hub Robot models also equip sleek visual display and are claimed to be extensions of the Hub Robot and can perform many of the same functions.

At the event, LG also introduced its new refrigerator called Smart InstaView that comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice service and is powered by LG’s webOS smart platform.

The fridge also comes with a 29-inch full HD touchscreen display on the door and built in camera for scanning and checking the food being stored.

“Users can ask Alexa to add items to their shopping list, check the weather and set cooking timers via the fridge, which will also send notifications and images to an owner’s smartphone for food shopping planning,” VanderWaal said.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Netflix
follow this tag on MGNNetflix

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Netflix
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Now, eCommerce for the home-based seller

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer