LG brings artificial intelligence and IoT into living rooms

David VanderWaal unveils the Airport Guide Robot on Wednesday. LG has tied up with Amazon to add voice recognition to its devices such as refrigerators and robots.

Las Vegas: LG Electronics has raised its antenna in the artificial intelligence and internet of things solutions and bringing it right into the living room.

At CES, the South Korean giant launched its Signature OLED TV W (wallpaper) models and a range of intelligent robots.

David VanderWaal, vice-president of Marketing at LG Electronics USA, said that this year’s OLED panels are 25 per cent brighter than last year’s models.

The 4K panel measures just 2.57 millimetres thick.

“All OLED models support HDR [High Dynamic Range] video as well as HDR 10, Dolby Vision and the new format — HLG [Hybrid Log Gamma). The OS is upgraded to WebOS 3.5,” he said.

LG said it has partnered with Netflix, Amazon Video, and Vudu this year to give 4K and HDR content more prominent placement in the interface.

The company has tied up with Dolby for Dolby Atmos sound bar to give a better sound quality for its TVs.

LG’s 2017 Super UHD or 4K TVs sport a new Nano Cell technology to render the most realistic images possible, creating highly nuanced, accurate colours while enabling wider viewing angles.

VanderWaal said that all of LG’s UHD TV models offer Active HDR with Dolby Vision allowing for multiple HDR formats, granting users access to the full spectrum of high-quality HDR content.

“Nano Cell achieves impressive results by absorbing surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colours displayed on the screen. These light absorbing capabilities allow LG’s new LCD displays to filter distinct colours with much greater precision, rendering each colour exactly as it was intended by the original content producer,” he said.

The Nano Cell technology dramatically reduces instances of colour fading, image instability and other colour degradation issues. Nano Cell technology also reduces on-screen light glow to maintain high picture quality even when the screen is surrounded by intense ambient lighting.

Robots take centre stage

LG’s Hub Robot is similar to Amazon’s Alexa, and is controlled by your voice. LG has tied up with Amazon to add voice recognition to its devices such as refrigerators and robots.

The Hub bot is for consumer segment but LG also showed off a larger version of the same robot that it hopes to deploy in at airports and hotels. That robot can move around, answer questions, and provide directions.

By leveraging powerful analytical processing power, VanderWaal said that LG’s robotic line-up will be able to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks, making people’s lives easier at every touch-point.

He said that LG’s robot line-up will also include models designed for commercial use in public spaces such as airports and hotels to help improve the traveller’s experience.

LG claimed that the robot can be programmed to greet each family member differently. The company added that the Hub Robot can work best when placed in a common area of the house where family members tend to gather. Complementing the Hub Robot, LG also introduced mini Hub Robot variants that can be placed in other rooms in the house. The mini Hub Robot models also equip sleek visual display and are claimed to be extensions of the Hub Robot and can perform many of the same functions.

At the event, LG also introduced its new refrigerator called Smart InstaView that comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice service and is powered by LG’s webOS smart platform.

The fridge also comes with a 29-inch full HD touchscreen display on the door and built in camera for scanning and checking the food being stored.

“Users can ask Alexa to add items to their shopping list, check the weather and set cooking timers via the fridge, which will also send notifications and images to an owner’s smartphone for food shopping planning,” VanderWaal said.