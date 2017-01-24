Just 5 attempts can open Android pattern lock

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Just 5 attempts can open Android pattern lock

Attackers can crack by using video and computer vision algorithm software

Gulf News
 

London: If you think that the popular pattern lock system in Android smartphones is the best option to safeguard your device, you are mistaken as security researchers have found that it takes just five attempts to break into Android devices.

Pattern lock is a security measure that protects mobile phones or tablets. However, users only have five attempts to get the pattern right before the device becomes locked. It is used by around 40 per cent of Android device owners.

According to researchers from Lancaster University in Britain, Northwest University in China and University of Bath, Germany, attackers can crack pattern lock reliably within five attempts by using video and computer vision algorithm software.

By covertly videoing the owner drawing their pattern lock shape to unlock their device, the attacker, who is pretending to play with their phone, can then use software to quickly track the owner’s fingertip movements relative to the position of the device.

“Within seconds, the algorithm produces a small number of candidate patterns to access the Android phone or tablet,” the researchers said in a university statement.

“People tend to use complex patterns for important financial transactions such as online banking and shopping because they believe it is a secure system. However, our findings suggest that using Pattern Lock to protect sensitive information could actually be very risky,” said Zheng Wang, principle investigator and co-author of the paper.

Researchers evaluated the attack using 120 unique patterns collected from independent users. They were able to crack more than 95 per cent of patterns within five attempts.

Experts believe that complex shapes were easier to crack because they help the fingertip algorithm to narrow down the possible options.

“Contrary to many people’s perception that more complex patterns give better protection, this attack actually makes more complex patterns easier to crack and so they may be more secure using shorter, simpler patterns,” added lead author Guixin Ye from Northwest University.

Researchers could crack all but one of the patterns categorised as complex within the first attempt but they successfully cracked 87.5 per cent of median complex patterns and 60 per cent of simple patterns with the first attempt.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Germany
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Technology

HTC committed to smartphone industry

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day