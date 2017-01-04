Mobile
Huawei launches affordable dual rear cameras

Selfie camera removes blemishes; all-metal Honor 6X goes for just $250

  • Honor 6X is powered by home-grown Kirin 655 octa-core 2.1GHz CPU with 32/64GB of internal storage capacity couImage Credit: Gulf News / Naushad K. Cherayyil
  • George Zhao, CEO of Honor, during the launch of Honor 6X at CES 2017 at Las Vegas.Image Credit: Gulf News / Naushad K. Cherrayil
Gulf News
 

Las Vegas: Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced its highly-anticipated Honor 6X smartphone at CES 2017 and makes it as one of the most affordable device sporting dual rear cameras.

CES 2017 doesn’t officially open its doors until Thursday but Huawei has already kicked things off in Las Vegas to become the first manufacturer to make a launch.

Manufacturers have been focusing on dual rear cameras to boost its sales and even Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come out with dual cameras next year.

George Zhao, president of Honor, took the centre stage in the afternoon and said that the 6X was developed to young consumers provide a good Internet experience. The smartphone is powerful and versatile.

In addition, he said that the device features the best characteristics of the millennial allows discovering the world, or to free her inner artist, and enjoy the world of music, games and movies.

“The Honor 6X is aimed at people who do not want to compromise on performance. It is a device with uncompromising quality. We understand the lifestyle of the millennial generation, so we have designed the Honor 6X with enough features to share to enable them to discover and fully enjoy life," he said.

The 5.5-inch Full HD device sports an all-metal design made from high-strength aluminium alloy which has been anodised twice to render it more scratch-resistant.

Zhao said the fingerprint scanner unlocks the device in 0.3 seconds and also allows the user to swipe through images and take photos without touching the screen.

The 6X has already been unveiled in China in October and now, it has officially come to the international markets.

It is powered by home-grown Kirin 655 octa-core 2.1GHz CPU with 32/64GB of internal storage capacity coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM.

A variant with 3GB of RAM will be available for purchase from Honor’s web portal beginning January 4 in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

In the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, it will be available on January 5th for Dh919. A 4GB model will launch in “select markets” later this year.

The device will come in two variants and will be available for $250 and $300. It comes in gold, silver, and gray colours.

The rear houses 12MP (colour) and 2MP (monochrome) rear cameras with a 1.25μm pixel size, built-in noise reduction algorithms and the camera can refocus (within an aperture value of f/.95 to f/16) on subjects in the foreground after the picture has been taken, and automatically convert pictures to monochrome.

Zhao said that its software combines the two to produce an image that is much brighter and crisper in low-light conditions than your average phone camera.

The 8MP front camera features a 77-degree lens for wide-angle selfies and a built-in “Beauty” mode that recognizes and fixes blemishes.

Honor made plenty of noise about its 3.340mAh battery life and is promising users over two days without having to recharge the device or up to 11.5 hours of video, 70 hours of music, and eight hours of gaming.

Honor, which now reaches more than 74 different countries and regions, topped $6 billion in global sales in 2016.

Last year, Honor produced some of the best mid-range devices such as Honor 5X and Honor 8, and it looks like 6X could be the bargain phone to beat in 2017.

