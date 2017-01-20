China advances chip ambitions with plan for a $30b plant

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

China advances chip ambitions with plan for a $30b plant

Tsinghua is leading a $150b charge to develop a world-class semiconductor industry

Gulf News
 

Beijing: Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd plans to build a $30 billion (Dh110 billion) memory-chip production complex that will become China’s largest, even as US officials raise concerns about the country’s intention of dominating an industry crucial to the computing and smartphone markets.

The arm of the government-linked Tsinghua group intends to erect a semiconductor complex around an envisioned plant in the eastern city of Nanjing that will have an initial monthly capacity of 100,000 wafers. That will help China “leapfrog development in mainstream storage,” according to a statement carried on the company’s website.

Tsinghua, the investment and technology affiliate of the university attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is leading a $150 billion charge to develop a world-class semiconductor industry and reduce the country’s reliance on foreign technology. The US however is concerned that a dominant China could threaten the competitiveness of American players and even national security. Intel Corp, Micron Technology Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. are among the biggest US suppliers of chips to China.

Tsinghua’s plant will mainly make the 3D-NAND and DRAM memory chips used in smartphones, personal computers and other consumer electronics. The surrounding “city” consists of packaging facilities, residences for employees and other support structures, according to the statement. A Unigroup spokesman declined to comment further.

It’s difficult to assess the new plant’s impact to the industry because of a lack of detailed information, said Roger Sheng, an analyst at Gartner.

“Unigroup’s expansion may be too fast for an emerging player,” he said.

Acquisition spree

The latest plan marks one of the more ambitious efforts unveiled to date by Tsinghua, which plans to embark on a global acquisition spree. It’s completed a spate of high-profile acquisitions in recent years through units such as Unigroup and Tsinghua Tongfang Co, including of RDA Microelectronics Inc and Spreadtrum Communications Inc.

But its efforts have encountered foreign resistance of late. It withdrew from a $3.8 billion investment in Western Digital Corp. in the face of a US security review, and a potential $23 billion bid for Micron didn’t materialise last year. In Taiwan, Unigroup and Powertech Technology Inc said on January 13 they will terminate a share-purchase agreement after failing to win government approval. In November, its planned investment in ChipMOS Technologies Inc was also scrapped.

Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for commerce secretary, told a confirmation hearing Thursday he was “very, very concerned” about China’s ambitions in semiconductors.

“The Chinese are the world’s largest consumer of semiconductors, so far are mainly importing it a lot from here. And semiconductors are a basic building block,” Ross said.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Xi Jinping
follow this tag on MGNXi Jinping

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Xi Jinping
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Apple sues Qualcomm for $1b over royalties

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses