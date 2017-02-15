Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • Autos

        Get the car you’ve always wanted

      • Property

        Your ideal home is within easy reach

      • Jobs

        The next step in your career

      • Classifieds

        Finding, buying & selling made easy

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

AI to help machines understand human thoughts using BCI

It will present growth opportunities by leveraging thought-controlled interaction with machines

Gulf News
 

Dubai

The concerted efforts toward making artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of human-like cognitive behaviour such as learning, reasoning, problem solving, planning and self-correction have received a huge boost with advances in deep learning and neural networks.

The technological complexities inherent in developing perceptions for machines, as well as the verification and validation of these tools, have been eased to a large extent by the advancements of AI technology.

These developments will open up a plethora of opportunities for AI in smart applications that can make critical decisions autonomously and accurately, without human intervention.

“With Brain Computer Interface (BCI), AI can power future machines to understand human thoughts and emotions, even without physical or vocal communication,” said Debarun Guha Thakurta, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan TechVision.

“Instead of simply mimicking the human brain structurally, AI will be able to impart human-like intelligence to machines.”

Leveraging convergent ideas with technologies, he said that AI can open up new horizons in groundbreaking applications. Moving beyond syntactical understanding of human words, future applications will understand the semantics hidden in human language, and observe, understand, and detect objects accurately in their surroundings, making them more responsive.

He said that AI has complex hardware and software infrastructural requirements, as the intelligent algorithms require exceptional processing capabilities to process large data sets in real time.

“Innovators, with incremental technology evolution, are successfully meeting these needs. Innovations in natural language processing, robotics, cybersecurity and computer vision will spawn novel applications that transform the way humans interact with smart devices,” he said.

Academia and corporates all over the world are conducting extensive research to make AI more intelligent. The United States is responsible for almost 35 per cent of the patents in AI, followed by China, World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Japan, Europe and South Korea.

“AI is being widely used across sectors like health care, automotive, banking and finance, and aerospace and defence due to its ability to understand patterns in data and make highly accurate predictions and simulations,” Thakurta said.

In due course, he said that it will be an integral component powering ‘future cognitive computing systems’ that have processing power and intelligence similar to human beings.

More from Technology

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

Only 30% of Mideast firms secure data

Business Gallery

Doors open to a three-day super sale

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

When can the UAE expect Ramadan?

When can the UAE expect Ramadan?

Ramadan school timings announced

Ramadan school timings announced

Airline to terminate 600 employees

Airline to terminate 600 employees

Ramadan's riskiest day on UAE roads

Ramadan's riskiest day on UAE roads

Man says viral video defamed his mum

Man says viral video defamed his mum

Trump calls for isolation of Iran in Riyadh

Trump calls for isolation of Iran in Riyadh

Ramadan 2017: All you need to know

Ramadan 2017: All you need to know

Dubai story behind Aishwarya’s dress

Dubai story behind Aishwarya’s dress

Triple talaq to marry brother-in-law

Triple talaq to marry brother-in-law