Adoption of mobile apps in Gulf gains traction

Many countries within the Gulf region are experiencing a shift towards a more comprehensive and highly integrated knowledge-based economy.

There have been more pronounced efforts to cultivate the region’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. This has led to the creation of new job opportunities and growth of the industry to accommodate demand for new platforms and technologies.

The mobile app sector recorded a global revenue of $8.3 billion in 2015 and has become one of the toughest markets to break into, unless a developer can bring something new and unique to the table. With the significant and exponential growth within the sector, there has also been a rise in both the demand and supply of mobile applications.

In a 2015 study conducted by mobile market research firm On Device Research, 41 per cent of users in the UAE paid for and downloaded applications within a 30-day period. Games and social media apps were considered the most popular in the region.

These numbers indicate the increasing adoption of mobile applications in the region, presenting the Middle East as an untapped resource for local and international app developers. There is a wide range of opportunities, with a large chunk of the demographic not yet aware of the value of mobile apps.

In addition, there is still a gap in the market for mobile apps that cater to the particular needs of the Arab region. There is a strong demand for Arabic language apps, with studies showing that the average number of people looking for such mobile apps is at 68 per cent.

This provides app developers with a tremendous opportunity, although to compete in the market they must offer good reliable content, and many local app developers are looking to raise the standards of the local industry according to international practices.

Many app developers in the region continue to develop strong and reliable apps that will reflect the lifestyle, tradition, values and belief of the region’s diverse population.

The market has witnessed an emergence of several apps specially designed to address the unique needs of the Arab people. Mansour, is an example being a dynamic and engaging cartoon app game that aims to instil values across young Emiratis on healthy lifestyles and the local culture- the game was nominated as one of the best games in the App Store and has been downloaded more than 1.3 million times worldwide since 2014.

The value of the app as a tool for communication and education is becoming more and more evident. It is increasingly becoming recognised as a powerful social vehicle that can impact the public in their everyday lives whether in terms of entertainment, or for personal and business use. The retail sector has also jumped on the bandwagon with a growing number of stores developing targeted and custom-tailored mobile apps design to provide incentives to consumers.

By using mobile apps to promote special offerings, retailers can integrate themselves in the potential buyer’s smart phone.

The comfort and ease of use they provide consumers encourages them to use it regularly. With mobile commerce on the rise, 38 per cent of the respondents also noted that they prefer to use their mobile phones for a more informed shopping experience; the various loyalty programs being offered in the apps also became an incentive.

Government entities are also turning to mobile apps to create stronger communication channels with their citizens and provide better services to the public. This falls in line with the region’s shift towards a smart government. This is particularly evident in the UAE, which is recorded to have one of the highest penetration of mobile apps worldwide.

This is further facilitated by government support; in fact, the Smart Dubai Government has launched a comprehensive series of apps developed with the participation of a number of government entities. This includes mPay, which allows users to pay for their DEWA bills and traffic fines, as well as Dubai Police’s Smart Police Station App, among others.

Mobile apps are becoming increasingly dominant social media tools that complement the growing number of mobile phone users and internet penetration in the region. As versatile platforms, mobile apps offer companies in various sectors within the region with a host of possibilities — providing them with a strong competitive advantage.

The writer is the managing director at Orient Planet Group.