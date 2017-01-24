Step Group picks up a $2m investment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Step Group picks up a $2m investment

Operator of stepfeed.com brought on investors such as Wamda and Equitrust

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The name behind stepfeed.com and yallafeed.com, Step Group has closed a Series A funding round of $2 million from regional investors including Wamda Capital, Equitrust and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, as well as an overseas venture capital firm North Base Media.

In the 18 months since the portals went live, they have gained more than 3 million unique monthly users and 6 million monthly views. Recently, the group acquired the video content platform Arab Vines. “We identified a growing gap between Arab millennials and the mainstream media, and saw the need to bridge this with a dynamic new media platform,” said Ray Dargham, Step Group Co-founder and CEO.

“The growth strategy is ambitious and this investment will help us. We aim to more than quadruple the user base across our platforms within the next 12 months to reach more than 10 million users and 30 plus million monthly views, and further develop our recently launched Step Video capability.”

The group also owns Steep Conference, the technology and start-up conference in the region.

“Young Arabs are hungry for content that relates to them,” said Dargham. “They are in real need of a voice that represents them, and our platforms speak to the needs, aspirations and dreams of the region’s most active generation.”

More from Media

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMedia

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

The post digital marketing world is well upon us

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day