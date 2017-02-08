Mobile
Site
OSN retains its exclusive Disney portfolio

OSN will also launch a dedicated Disney-branded HD movie channel early next year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The pay-TV services provider OSN has retained its exclusive rights to Disney Channels, which includes Disney XD, Disney Junior and Disney Channel HD. The agreement covers first-pay movies from across The Walt Disney Studios. OSN will also launch a dedicated Disney-branded HD movie channel early next year, as well as the Disney Forever On Demand service in the coming months, which will include a channel for the studio’s classic series. According to Emad Morcos, Chief Content Officer, OSN, “We are continuing to build on our strong collaboration with Disney. The addition of more On Demand anytime, anywhere shows will offer added choices for our customers.”

