Now you can tweet from a Beetle

Volkswagen’s Middle East operations inks alliance with Twitter

Dubai

Volkswagen’s Middle East operations has in alliance with Twitter launched a pilot programme that will allow car owners to directly message it. This circumvents the need for the vehicle owners to use their public tweets. The brands, working together with software firm, Brndstr, developed a programme hosted on the Volkswagen Middle East Twitter channel @VWMiddleEast. The bot service — “Volksbot” — has the ability to respond automatically in Arabic and English through images and videos. Customers on Twitter can source information relating to the Volkswagen retail network or book a test drive through the Twitter channel’s direct messaging service, and can watch video responses directly within the discussion feed.

Volkswagen
Twitter
