Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

NMC organises workshop on behavioural science in communication

Event aimed at helping communication departments design more effective public campaigns

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The National Media Council invited employees, along with heads of communication departments in several state institutions, to a workshop entitled, “The role of behavioural science in communications”.

The workshop sought to support organisational communication departments, as they seek to design more effective campaigns and programmes that target the public.

The workshop was presented by Matt Battersby, the Head of the Science of Behaviour at Hill and Nolton Strategies in London.

Those at the workshop discussed identifying issues that the science of behaviour can address, ways of identifying messages to develop and deliver, in addition to acquiring the art of interacting with others and its vital role in improving organisational performance.

Moreover, the workshop focused on a communication model based on changing individuals’ behaviours, with the aim of assisting organisational communication departments to design more convincing campaigns. The science of behaviour is very important for employees working in communication departments, due to its vital role in carrying out policies and understanding how to communicate with the public to accomplish the organisation’s goals.

More from Media

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMedia

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

Jewellery brand tries on social cause glitter

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party