Going local in targeting Iranian consumers

Dubai: For global marketers wanting to digitally connect with Iranian consumers, going local is as important as tapping global. That would mean using a locally popular platform such as Telegram, which is more widely used than Instagram and WhatsApp.

In fact, Telegram is accessed by more than 90 per cent on a weekly basis. Another upcoming platform is Aparat, the Iranian version of YouTube.

And these consumers have an open mind of marketers reaching out to them — only 22 per cent feel they are stalked by brands as opposed to 34 per cent globally. This highlights the immense potential for marketers to target consumers via digital platforms, according to Kantar TNS in its “Connected Life Iran” report.

This “shows there is a real opportunity for brands to tap into the popularity of digital platforms like Telegram by creating “personalisable” and shareable content, such as videos and stories,” said Stephen Hillebrand, Kantar Insights’ regional CEO. “Brands need to find means of being present at the intersection of physical and virtual worlds, in order to make strong connections with consumers.”

Of Iran’s population of 80 million, 70 per cent are under 35 years. It is a digitally savvy country with internet penetration estimated at close to 70 per cent.

“Recognising that the Iranian digital landscape is very unique within the region, brands need to choose the right channels through which to engage them,” said Hillebrand. “Digital media offers significant opportunity for brands wanting to enter this exciting market.”