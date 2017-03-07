For influencers, each action carries a price tag

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

For influencers, each action carries a price tag

They are usurping many of the traditional functions of traditional media

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Choosing to be a social media influencer as a career path can be quite the choice. And we are not even talking about the Kardashians.

These days, they are to be seen at just about every society do, launches and cosy “get-to-know-the-brand” gatherings. More often than not, they are the ones doing the tasks that media professionals used to do. For influencers, the perks don’t end there.

There is no penning 1,000-word pieces before deadline or having to cart-around cameras or video equipment in 40-degree plus weather. The only need to have a smartphone, a sound-byte of a few characters and a photo to go along with it, and then post them on to their social media platform. And they get paid for these efforts from the very people who invited them over. (That could be $1,000 (Dh3,670) for a 20-60 minute presence at an event. Clearly, each action has a price tag to it.)

As a career choice, influencers do live the high life. One local fashion influencer got to walk the ramp for a global brand. Even those who don’t get anywhere near a catwalk still look the part — immaculately coiffed and turned out in designer garb. (At some of the local launches, they do tend to stand out in the crowd. There is absolutely no comparison with those representing the traditional media pool.)

“A few days back, @yoursingapore_arabia took the top food bloggers from Dubai to Singapore to establish the latter’s presence as a food, culinary and lifestyle destination,” said Rakesh Kumar, CEO of the marketing services firm Human.

But in choosing influencers to align with, marketers still need to pick on the right one. “Today, one issue is the role of self-proclaimed social media influencers who don’t have a strong reach but by virtue of “buying” followers they can establish a strong role for themselves,” said Kumar.

“The role of influencers is limited to being part of the social media mix rather than a standalone (marketing) strategy for brands. In fact, studies reveal they stand at number three after brand sites and retail sites.

“A lot of the times influencers function as paid media — which is good for the brand and aligned with their positioning. However, if left to the influencers to do “any talking”, it can certainly create a wrong social voice. Influencers work well as a part of the mix but not as the core focus to create social media talkability.”

According to Rishi Talwalker, Director at Apco Worldwide, the rules of the influencer-driven game are still being formed. “There are inherent inefficiencies due to many variable factors, Talwalker added. “Especially because influencers don’t follow a uniform code of ethics, synonymous with more traditional media.

“There is a need for clients to be guided more diligently by well-intentioned marketers and PR teams, who are more adept at navigating this landscape.”

More from Media

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMedia

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

Pierre Choueiri is ad person of the year

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media