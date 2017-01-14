Disney CEO pay falls but $60m 2018 bonus in reach

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Disney CEO pay falls but $60m 2018 bonus in reach

Failure to extend Disney’s six-year streak of record earnings could hamper Iger’s chances of securing a cash bonus

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bob Iger
Gulf News
 

New York: Walt Disney Co Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger received $43.9 million (Dh161 million) in compensation in fiscal 2016, a 2.3 per cent decline from the prior year. He’s in line to receive a $60 million bonus in fiscal 2018 if the company hits a certain target.

Iger’s pay included a $20 million cash incentive tied to metrics including operating income and return on invested capital, according to a proxy statement filed Friday. The payout, which makes up about half of his total package, dropped about 10 per cent from the previous year. Iger also got equity awards worth $17.3 million, consisting of stock options and restricted shares that vest over three years if certain goals are met.

Disney reported record sales and profit in the fiscal year ended October 1, boosted by film releases including Star Wars: The Force Awakens and growth in its theme-park and consumer-products businesses. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said in November that earnings-per-share growth in fiscal 2017 will be “modest.” The company has only seven films scheduled for release and faces an 8 per cent jump in cable TV programming costs due to a new contract with the National Basketball Association.

Failure to extend Disney’s six-year streak of record earnings could hamper Iger’s chances of securing a cash bonus of as much as $60 million. It’ll pay out if he achieves $78.3 billion in operating income over the five years ending Sept. 29, 2018. The company recorded $15.7 billion in fiscal 2016 and must increase operating profit by about 7.2 per cent in each of the next two years to reach the hurdle. Iger, 65, will get a smaller payout if Burbank, California-based Disney logs at least $76 billion over the five-year period.

Regulatory filings

The CEO also received a $2.5 million salary and perks including security services worth $869,476. He’s a recurring figure on the Bloomberg Pay Index, which ranks the 200 top-paid US executives at public companies. The index values all compensation packages, including equity awards, as of each company’s year-end stock price. The figures can therefore differ from those disclosed in regulatory filings.

Like many other companies in media and entertainment, Disney’s executives receive the bulk of their compensation in cash. General Counsel Alan Braverman and CFO McCarthy received pay packages worth $11.1 million and $10.2 million respectively, of which about half came from their cash bonuses. Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Mayer got $10.1 million and Chief Human Resource Officer Jayne Parker was paid $5.6 million. Businesses in other industries tend to rely more on equity awards to pay top bosses.

Thomas Staggs, Iger’s former heir apparent who left his job as chief operating officer in May and remained an adviser through fiscal 2016, received reported compensation of $21.8 million for his final year. The package included a $7 million cash bonus. Due to his resignation, equity awards worth $6.18 million were forfeited, putting his actual pay at $15.6 million.

More from Media

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMedia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN
nba
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity