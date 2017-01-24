Brands learn to play by social media rules

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Brands learn to play by social media rules

But they are getting quicker at changing their ways in response to trends

Gulf News
 

As the digital space continues to evolve in a predictable — and at times quite unpredictable — environment, brands need to keep experimenting with methods of content delivery to have a grip on the imagination of their target audience. Brands who are daring on what they do with social media always have an edge.

Several platforms are now having a more defined audience according to age, gender and other demographics. Dormant social media platforms which are not very active are closing as brands consolidate their social presence to have a more effective reach.

More in-the-moment content will prevail

Several platforms have taken cues from Snapchat, in inculcating expiring content within their channels.

The rise of chatbots

Artificial intelligence will reach higher levels of being integrated in people’s daily lives. Brands will invest in the development of digital assistants to automate several processes.

The increase in private social media

Brands now connect with the younger generations through messaging apps, where they indulge in one-on-one direct conversations.

Community led activations

Brands are going more local targeting community events to have a physical interaction with target audiences. Events like ‘Ripe Marketing’, ‘Good Vibes Market’ and community curated events are getting strong attendance, and these are completely driven by social media. Brands enjoying the connections with its customers. Several small businesses rely on these community markets to create their exposure.

Employees turn into beacons for their brands

Several brands have now starting turning to employees as brand ambassadors to further their brand image. Employee social advocacy programmes have risen to about 191 per cent since 2013 as per Social Toaster.

Digital video content is climbing towards its peak

Marketers have understood the importance of developing digital video content. Eighty-three per cent of brands mentioned they would like to create more video content if time and resources was not an obstacle.

The evolution of social purchasing

Brands have started integrating aspects of e-commerce within their social media channels. Channels like Facebook and Pinterest have product showcase features for a call to action.

GIFs and emojis sketch a personality for a brand and how customers express themselves

The user has a choice of self-expression rather than images and text, which was prevailing in the early years of social media. The use of these tools helps brands in amending their perception as and when needed.

Social storytelling

Brands have learnt to become more informal in their way of communicating, with live videos and not to perfect content. Marketers are creating brand properties by introducing a face to the brand, and answering their customers in real-time with various ways of storytelling.

Niche social media platforms are become more relevant to many brands who would once think that Facebook is their sole platform. Brands are making a shift with their customers as they try and understand consumer behaviour and apply it to their digital marketing.

In the Middle East, brands have been a little bit more conservative on social media. We now see a shift in brands educating their sales and customer service to get more social and engage with the end-user. We also finally see CEOs giving a hand to social media and being more open to trends.

The writer is Director of McCollins Media.

More from Media

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMedia

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

The post digital marketing world is well upon us

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day