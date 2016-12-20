Brands have ways to catch the eye of children

It is the festive season, the most exciting time of the year for children. Holidays, the festive euphoria, the anticipation of gifts, and with the weather adding to the overall spirit, a perfect time to experience the outdoors.

As a team that has been engaged in researching the children’s mindsets and choice drivers, it has been noticed that family togetherness and perpetuation of sibling fondness plays a much larger role than given credit in the past, particularly in giving and sharing during the festive season.

In an exercise called Letters To Santa, where we encouraged children to share their wishes, we discovered ‘love’ was an over-riding emotion expressed as bonding with the family. Amongst the several sentiments were comments like ‘I wish for a lot of love from family’, or ‘I wish for a special book for my baby sister that has a spring to hold on to the pages if pulled apart’ or ‘I wish for good health and happiness of my family’.

This could well signpost a desire for family-centric gifts and toys that encourage group participation, like board games and building and construction sets. Merchandising would benefit keeping this aspect in mind.

The accent moves on from pure self-indulgence to “engaging” and “thoughtful” presents. The M&S Xmas campaign that has gained momentum on social media this season resonates with this theme.

Another insight that emerged from the letters was that Generation Z seeks immersive experiences, particularly kids of 10 years and above. Whether it is a trip to an exotic location or theme park, or being able to immerse in their interests of music, sports and the like, it is all about soaking oneself in unique interesting experiences.

Such desires reverberate with their families. Of the 70 parents who formed the core of the survey, 80 per cent said that they will eschew travel to experience this special season right here in the UAE. Several of them will have guests over to make the experience even more satisfying. The larger family concept will manifest itself in the ‘staycation’ category, which 20 per cent said they would opt for.

Nearly 60 per cent said they will be visiting malls, not for shopping but to enjoy the ambience of the season. It was interesting to note 38 per cent claimed that they will visit one of the new entertainment theme parks in the region.

So, what can brands do to be a part of this experience? The lesson is clear: Be immersive and offer a fresh experience.

The numerous malls, entertainment parks, even the hotels and resorts offering exciting staycations all come alive during this time. Such places are the most viable engagement touch-points. However, being present is just one aspect, being able to weave themselves into the festive story is what will create lasting impressions.

Two such interactive engagements are the festive campaign by TGI Friday, offering customers a virtual dog sledge trip in Lapland (where Santa lives). Another is a campaign by Coca-Cola, with an international snow-transporter-portal-kiosk deal that lets kids in Lapland send snow drifts to kids in Singapore instantly.

It has been seen that the pre-teens are used to immersive experiences, especially those created through digitally connected objects and interactive platforms. The marketers need to augment themselves to these levels and offer new sensory experiences.

This is also a season when brands offer multiple promotions, with DSF taking the centrestage. Most of these are targeted at adults, the question then is — how can kids be a part of this?

Kids love stories. Shopping and storytelling is an area that offers immense possibilities. We have seen how transmedia storytelling has benefitted toys, which are now being regarded as entertainment brands.

One such example comes from Target, a major US retailer, which planned a holiday odyssey that brings shopping and storytelling together using multiple digital platforms. The kids travel through forests and orchards before they finally reach their objects of desire — Lego people, Ninja Turtles, Barbie, and Elmo all make cameo appearances. And the video spots mention Target’s free shipping for the holidays.

Such strategies definitely increase engagement with kids and families, and it is advisable to remember that whether it is the holiday season or otherwise, children influence almost all family decisions. And represent an important demographic that requires specialised marketing efforts.

The writer is co-founder and Managing Partner at tiffinBOX Insights.