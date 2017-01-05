Lebanon set to join east Mediterranean race for oil and gas

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lebanon set to join east Mediterranean race for oil and gas

Newly formed government headed by Prime Minister Sa’ad Hariri passes two decrees paving the way for auction of exploration blocks

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Lebanon will auction energy-development rights to five offshore areas and adopt production-sharing contracts to attract international investors as the tiny country seeks to join a regional race to tap oil and gas wealth in the eastern Mediterranean.

The government may qualify more bidders for its first sale of offshore energy licences, and it plans later to announce dates for the historic auction, energy minister Cesar Abi Khalil said on Thursday in Beirut. He made his comments a day after Lebanon’s cabinet approved two decrees allowing the nation to move ahead with the sale, ending three years of delays.

“The number of blocks that will be auctioned off in the first licensing round will be five, in line with the gradual auctioning strategy we are pursuing,” Khalil said at a news conference at the ministry’s headquarters. The government plans eventually to offer a total of ten offshore blocks for exploration.

Lebanon has lagged behind neighbouring Israel, Cyprus and Egypt in developing oil and gas deposits that may lie beneath its share of the Mediterranean Sea. Three years ago, former energy minister Gebran Bassil said seismic surveys showed the country could hold at least 96 trillion cubic feet of gas and 850 million barrels of oil. Exxon Mobil and Eni are among companies qualified to bid to explore off the country’s coast.

Wealth fund

The newly formed government headed by Prime Minister Sa’ad Hariri passed the two decrees on Wednesday, state-run National News Agency reported, citing Bassil, who currently serves as foreign affairs minister. The decrees demarcate energy blocks, specify tender protocols and establish the use of production-sharing contracts with investing companies.

Production-sharing contracts will enable investors to share any oil and gas output with the Lebanese government, in contrast to service contracts that would pay the companies a fixed fee for whatever they produce, regardless of market prices.

Lebanese law requires that money from the sale of oil and natural gas be deposited into a national sovereign wealth fund. A law to establish such a fund is currently being studied, Khalil said.

ExxonMobil, Eni, Chevron, Petroleo Brasileiro and Royal Dutch Shell are among companies already qualified to bid as operators. Thirty-four companies are qualified as non-operators, including Marathon Oil, OMV and Dana Petroleum.

Potential bidders

The energy ministry will consult with the companies to gauge their interest in the auction, and depending on what they say, it will decide whether to hold an additional qualification round, Wissam Chbat, the head of the regulatory Petroleum Administration, said in an interview.

An auction of energy assets first scheduled for November 2013 was delayed after the government failed to pass the decrees. Political disputes then left the country without a president for more than two years until the October 31 election of Michel Aoun, a close Christian ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Lebanon, which is struggling with severe power shortages and hosting more than a million Syrian and Palestinian refugees, needs revenue to trim its public debt, which is the highest among Arab states in terms of a share of annual economic output.

The cabinet also formed ministerial committees to study a petroleum tax draft law and another proposed law governing onshore oil resources, information minister Melhem Riachi said on Wednesday in a televised news conference.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Oil tumbles from 18-month high; sterling down 1%

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car