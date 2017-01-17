Mobile
Expo 2020 showcases sustainability pavilion at ADSW

Pavilion expected to attract 30,000 visitors a day at Expo

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday announced details of its overall strategy to help accelerate momentum towards a greener and cleaner future with the Expo’s Sustainability Pavilion, whose design is currently being showcased at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

The Pavilion is expected to attract around 30,000 Expo visitors a day, and will later be used as a science facility after Expo’s April 2021 closure.

“Sustainability is at the heart of this World Expo and the legacy we aim to leave behind for the region. Our Sustainability Pavilion will play a major part in this effort, and will serve as an ‘oasis’ for sustainable and innovative experiences and practices, linking to the strategy of the UAE government to be a leader in sustainability on a global scale,” said Reem Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Pavilion is expected to be “as close to energy- and water-neutral as possible,” a statement from Expo said, meaning that it will produce its own energy and water through 10,000 square metres of solar panels, and from treated waste water and from humid air.

