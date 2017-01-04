Lufthansa to hire 3,000 new staff in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lufthansa to hire 3,000 new staff in 2017

Most of recruitment will be for flight attendants, says the company, which operates flights from UAE

 

Dubai: Lufthansa announced on Wednesday that it will hire more than 3,000 new staff, mainly flight attendants, this year.

The new recruits will join the German company’s various carriers in 2017. The bulk of the cabin crew, around 1,400, will be assigned at the hubs in Frankfurt and Munich alone.

With 37,000 employees, Lufthansa, which operates a number of flights from the UAE and the rest of the Middle East, is the largest employer in Frankfurt and Hesse.

It is not clear whether some of the positions will be available to candidates in the region. However, US planemaker Boeing had earlier said that airlines in the UAE and the rest of the Middle East region are expected to hire 200,000 more employees to support the growing demand for new aircraft over the next two decades.

UAE-based Etihad Airways, which earlier announced some job cuts, are looking for new staff as well. The airline has scheduled at least eight cabin crew assessment days so far this year.

Two of these were scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi today, January 4 and on January 16.  Other locations include Tunisia, Johannesburg, Athens, Paris, Madrid and Cairo.

Last year, in addition to the conventional application processes, Lufthansa also held six flight attendant castings in Heidelberg, Mainz, Augsburg, Regensburg, Munich and Berlin, which was met with great interest among the target group.

“More than 2,000 applicants went to the castings, and almost 6,000 attended the regular application days in Frankfurt,” the airline said in a statement obtained by Gulf News.

The recruitment campaign resulted in the hiring of one in every three applicants. Other divisions of the airline are also hiring.

Lufthansa Technik, for example, intends to hire 450 new staff at different locations, while Austrian Airlines is hiring more than 300 additional cabin, check-in and cockpit staff, while other divisions are also looking.

Last year, more than 100,000 applications were submitted to the career portal at www.be-lufthansa.com. “This makes us very proud. We are pleased to hire 2 / 2 more than 3000 staff again this year,” said Carsten Spohr, chairman of the board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. 

More from Employment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEmployment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Employment

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest