Job hiring in UAE picks up pace, to rebound in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Job hiring in UAE picks up pace, to rebound in 2017

After a prolonged slump, recruitment activity in UAE starts to pick up

 

Dubai: After a prolonged slump, recruitment activity in the UAE started to pick up in the last quarter of the year, further strengthening expectations of a rebound in the job market in 2017.

Recent online job postings show that the demand for new staff has increased across various industries.  Companies that are posting increases in hiring are those that invest in  information technology, banking and marketing, with applicants in demand ranging from IT developers to research and data analysts and marketing and communication professionals.

“The jobs [being offered] are leaning towards technology. This is a result of the increase in public reliance on technology and application-based products,” said Adham Saleh, CEO of EZHeights, which released the latest hiring trends.

“Also, as Dubai is fast becoming a smart city, with many technology companies, it makes sense that these sectors are increasing in employee demand.”

American tech giant Apple has recently opened new vacancies for applicants in UAE. Newly opened positions include managers, service specialists and inventory specialists, among many others.

EZHeights noted that demand for employees across different industries in UAE increased by 30 per cent in the fourth quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. “[We have] been seeing a steady increase in the number of posts from employers since late 2016 and is expected to continue into 2017,” added Saleh.

The UAE job market had been sluggish in the past year, as companies reduced payroll numbers to cope with the impact of low oil prices.

Hiring by organisations invested in engineering, construction, real estate, IT and chemicals witnessed a negative growth in 2016. According to the Morgan McKinley UAE Employment monitor,  the number of jobs on offer in UAE dropped by 9 per cent in the first quarter of 2016.

However, recent reports have highlighted a positive outlook for the labour market next year. According to Emirates NBD, jobs growth accelerated to a four-month high in November, as several companies are requiring extra manpower to cater to new projects.

More job openings are expected in the UAE next year, considering the number of projects, including those related to Expo 2020, that are slated to open soon. Future vacancies  will most likely fall under hospitality, aviation and telecommunications sectors, according to EZHeights.

LinkedIn’s separate analysis, however, showed that the highest priority roles next year will be pertaining to operations, sales and engineering.

“The demand for operations, sales and engineering talent is so prevalent that recruiting teams in [the region] have to start thinking more strategically about how to find and recruit these talent pools,” said Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn talent solutions for growth markets, southern Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

More from Employment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD
APPLE
follow this tag on MGNAPPLE

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEmployment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
APPLE
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Employment

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan