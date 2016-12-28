Mobile
UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

American tech giant opens several positions for job applicants in UAE on Wednesday

 

Dubai: Just a little over a year after opening its first retail stores in the Middle East, Apple appears to be again stepping up its recruitment drive in the UAE.

The iPhone maker, which recently generated a new record $16.1 billion in operating cash flow following the launch of its new products, has just opened a number of positions for career seekers in UAE.

The tech giant posted on its website on Wednesday at least 13 new positions, including a specialist, senior manager and inventory specialist, among many others. All the new vacancies are intended to boost the company’s retail operations in the UAE.

Among the qualifications required include strong interest in technology, particularly Apple products, ability to deliver great customer experience and strong communication skills.

In October 2015, the company opened the Middle East’s first Apple stores in Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Gulf News tried to reach Apple for comment on the new job listings, but no one was available to respond as of press time. 

The company earlier reported that it delivered strong September quarter results, with the quarterly revenue reaching $46.9 billion and quarterly net income hitting $9 billion.

“We’re thrilled with the customer response to iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and Apple Watch Series 2, as well as the incredible momentum of our services business, where revenue grew 24 per cent to set another all-time record,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

