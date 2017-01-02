Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid unveils new megaproject: Dubai Harbour

Dubai: Local holding company Meraas has been chosen to develop ‘Dubai Harbour’, a 20 million sq. feet megaproject located in the area between Jumeriah Beach Residence and Palm Jumeriah.

The harbor will feature a 1400-berth marina, the largest in the Middle East and North African (Mena) region, as well as a cruise ship port and terminal, a shopping mall covering 3.5 million sq. feet, an events arena, residential buildings, hotels, offices, retail stores, public services, restaurants and cafes and ‘Dubai Lighthouse’.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the new waterfront destination Monday, in the presence of the Crown Prince of Dubai Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Group Chairman of Meraas Abdulla Al Habbai.

To be developed in phases, the ‘Dubai Harbour’ project will be completed in four years once ground has been broken.

Shaikh Mohammad said: “We are happy that this new project, which represents a unique and innovative new addition to the region’s tourism landscape, opens up a range of new opportunities to investors. ‘Dubai Harbour’ creates a venue for new investments that support our vision for this important sector and promises to further accelerate the expansion of the tourism industry in the UAE, which is already growing rapidly. I am confident that the project will have a highly positive impact on our entire region’s tourism sector. We are keen to encourage new projects and promote investments that will contribute to bringing to the region more tourists interested in experiencing this part of the world.”

He noted that this project is inspired by the Gulf’s long maritime tradition, which has been inextricably linked to the evolution of trade and commerce in the region.

‘Dubai Harbour’ is anticipated to create new employment opportunities and attract substantial investments. The destination is also expected to have an incremental impact on the value of neighbouring properties.

Meraas will work with various Dubai government entities, in particular the RTA, to deliver an infrastructure that connects ‘Dubai Harbour’ to the surrounding areas and provides multi-mode transport systems within the development.

This will include a bridge that connects the project directly from Shaikh Zayed Road, and a monorail system that will link to the metro from both Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island. A pedestrian bridge will also connect ‘Dubai Harbour’ to Palm Jumeirah.

The project will also have three helipads and multiple water stations.

‘Dubai Harbour’ is expected to help Dubai tap in to the vast growth opportunities in the maritime tourism industry, in addition to creating an attractive destination for GCC yacht owners, who possess one third of the world’s largest superyachts.

In 2017, Dubai is expected to receive 650,000 maritime travellers, while 25.3 million passengers are expected to sail around the world, according to a report published recently by the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA), the world’s largest cruise industry trade association.

The project will have a fully equipped urban port to welcome global cruise liners and a fully serviced and state-of-the art 150,000 sq. feet passenger terminal, which can accommodate 6000 passengers at one time.

Meraas has commenced discussions with four of the leading global cruise liners.

Standing at 135 metres high, ‘Dubai Lighthouse’ will feature a luxury hotel, an observation deck, and a solid, smooth façade that can be used as a screen for high resolution projections and light shows.

