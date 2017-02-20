'8 in 10 people in UAE bored with their jobs'

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

'8 in 10 people in UAE bored with their jobs'

Number of UAE professionals who find their jobs dull is pretty striking and one of the highest in the world

 

Dubai: You probably feel like going to the office is a drag. The work routine has become monotonous, and as you sit behind your cubicle all day, you keep looking at the clock that doesn’t seem to move.

A lack of meaning and fun in their jobs is a common refrain among professionals around the world, especially among the majority of workers in the UAE.

According to a new research by salary benchmarking site Emolument.com that covered respondents from 55 countries, job satisfaction levels in the UAE are one the lowest in the world, with about eight in ten (83 per cent) employees admitting they are bored at work.

“With very high salaries, UAE professionals are more likely to tolerate boring jobs or companies, even when working six days a week,” according to Emolument.com, which surveyed major expatriate destinations around the world.

The UAE’s office boredom levels are on par with Italy’s, where 83 per cent of the employees also find their jobs dull. “Due to the relative instability and uncertainty in the Italian economy since the 2008 crisis, many locals are often content with just having a job, and lack the confidence to quit, no matter how dull their working life.       

This doesn't mean, however, that office employees in the UAE are spending less time at work. "Based on our previous studies, I would not say professionals in UAE are the least overworked," explained Hugo Ostyn, head of product at Emolument, in an email sent to Gulf News.

In one of their surveys, 67 per cent of UAE professionals did say that they don't love their job. BoredEmThe second-most boring country is the United States, with 74 per cent acknowledging they don’t feel excited about their jobs.

Singapore, another major migrant destination, also emerged on the most boring country list, with seven in ten (70 per cent) employees admitting they are not enthused about what they do for a living.

Related Links

The least bored of all are workers based in Switzerland, where only a little over half (51 per cent) said they’re not upbeat about their work.

“Switzerland [is] not so boring after all. Often depicted as a peaceful, not to say boring country, it might come as a surprise to see that Switzerland is the country in which employees are the least bored, clearly finding motivation and dynamism in a balanced working and home life, and a high standard of living.”

Office boredom and its impact on employee engagement is one of the areas HR professionals are looking into. Some studies have suggested that low satisfaction ratings tend to result in low productivity or employee output.

“Boredom at work is a key issue for firms trying to keep [staff] engaged, especially in traditional industries such as accounting and legal jobs which can be perceived as dull while employers attempt to give young employees the satisfaction of making an impact in their work in order to prevent them from moving on,” said Alice Leguay, co-founder and COO at Emolument.com.

Suhail Masri of Bayt.com, said that in order to address the issue of boredom at work, companies must focus on engagement. “Employee engagement is a workplace approach designed to ensure that employees are committed to their organisation’s goals and values, are motivated to contribute to overall organisational success, and are able at the same time to enhance their own sense of well-being,” Masri told Gulf News.

Highlighting the importance of having an enthusiastic workforce, Masri said that employees who are engaged are “willing to go the extra mile for their company.”

“They are driven by passion and a profound connection that drives them towards success.”

More from Careers

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsCareers

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Careers

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore