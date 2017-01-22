Oversupply in life insurance sector may lead to industry rationalisation in the UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oversupply in life insurance sector may lead to industry rationalisation in the UAE

Introduction of compulsory insurances means the take-up of medical insurance is rapidly increasing

  • Despite the challenges from the political upheavals, Maw said that Axco has an optimistic outlook for premium Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
  • Kenneth MawImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Life insurance industry in the UAE may undergo rationalisation because of oversupply and consequent impact on business and profitability, according to Axco Insurance Information Services (Axco) UK-based insurance data provider.

“One feature of the life insurance market is oversupply with a provider base of 60 registered insurers serving an estimated 9.6 million people. This has made the market hyper competitive and pushed rates down across all lines, pressuring providers and leading to collapsing profitability with losses for some in 2015, said Ken Maw, Chairman of Refpoint, Axco’s Middle East partner said in an interview with Gulf News.

Axco, which has been providing country and region-specific critical information services to global insurance players for the last 50 years, recently debuted into the Middle East market through a partnership with Dubai-based Refpoint. The partnership will focus on the markets of the UAE, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt.

In the UAE, competition for non-life business is likely to moderate somewhat as a consequence of stricter technical reserving regulations, including mandatory actuarial validation and prospectively deteriorating 2015 results for the major national companies.

“Lower world prices for crude oil will also affect non-life premium growth in future, should they persist,” Maw said. The UAE insurance market is ranked 41st globally and is the largest insurance market in the GCC. Its life insurance market is ranked 41st.

Change in underwriting practice

However, according to Maw, an encouraging sign for the future is that in the first three months of 2016 it has been reported that insurers in the UAE increased their premium rates for motor insurance by between 10 per cent and 25 per cent in order to attempt to arrest underwriting losses in the sector.

“Many companies in the market have also changed their underwriting practice in respect of motor insurance from a fixed rate by category and coverage approach in the past to a segmented computer-generated approach which takes into account multiple risk factors, in order to better match premiums with individual risks,” he said.

In the case of the overall Mena market, despite the challenges from the political upheavals, Maw said that Axco has an optimistic outlook for premium growth.

“MENA offers significant expansion opportunities for the insurance industry. Regulatory improvements, population expansion and the removal of sanctions in Iran all lend themselves to an increased appetite for insurance across the region,” he said.

“The introduction of compulsory insurances means the take-up of medical insurance is rapidly increasing, as is motor penetration as regulations around third party liability improve and car ownership grows. Through an increasing awareness of risks around critical illness and early death, life insurance also has significant potential,” Maw said.

Growth prospects

According to Axco’s random overview of the Mena markets, countries like Turkey and Egypt hold good prospects for growth for the insurance industry.

Maw said that in countries like Egypt, the insurance industry has been significantly affected by the political upheaval and ongoing uncertainty since early 2011 including adverse direct effects with an increase in property damage caused by rioting.

Yet in a positive angle, the ongoing lack of security highlighted the benefits of insurance cover and in 2016 commercial insureds was better protected by insurance than hitherto and more individuals have bought cover.

“One driver of the market has been the higher rates charged for strike, riot and civil commotion (SRCC) and the sale of political violence (PV) cover which has become much more common. With an improvement in security and political stability in the last couple of years, rates for these covers have eased somewhat, but the need for PV cover has continued and insureds have not gone back to narrower and cheaper insurance,” Maw said.

 

Closer, in markets like Saudi Arabia, severe competition in the two largest market sectors, motor and medical, is a threat to the financial stability of the companies. “Future market consolidation appears to be possible as some of the smaller companies writing non-life business may find it difficult to survive as the market is currently structured and regulated,” Maw said.

In the case of the UAE, Maw said that concern has been voiced by some companies in the market for a number of years regarding the competitive property insurance market with its very low premium rates and major exposures to large risks, especially high-rise commercial and residential buildings.

“Property premium rates for high-rise residential and hotel buildings in the UAE have been consistently lower than in other GCC countries for many years, in some cases approaching close to 0.1 per cent or only slightly more in 2015. Loss experience in the high-rise residential and hospitality property insurance sector is also thought to have deteriorated in 2015 as a result of a number of major fires in high-rise residential/hotel blocks,” Maw said.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

National Bank of Kuwait Q4 net profit rises 40%

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs