Mashreq Bank 2016 net profit at Dh1.9b

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mashreq Bank 2016 net profit at Dh1.9b

The bank had a reasonable year despite the economic climate and low oil prices, its chief executive says

Image Credit: Courtesy: Mashreq
Mashreq bank -Dubai Internet city branch
Gulf News
 

Dubai:

Mashreq Bank said on Wednesday net profit for 2016 fell to 1.9 billion, compared to the Dh2.4 billion recorded in 2015.

“While the region weathered tough business conditions in 2016, Mashreq had a reasonable year despite the economic climate and low oil prices,” Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Mashreq’s chief executive officer, said in an emailed statement.

Total operating income for 2016 was at Dh6.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3.2 per cent compared to 2015 operating income of Dh6 billion.

“We are pleased with the strong year end finish and the improving trend in net profit in the fourth quarter,” Al Ghurair said. The bank’s fourth quarter net profit rose 6.3 per cent against the third quarter of 2016.

Bad loans

Non-Performing Loans (NPL) to Gross Loans ratio decreased to 3.1 per cent at the end of December 2016. The ratio was at 3.6 per cent as of September 2016.

The risk charge for the year increased to Dh1.7 billion from Dh1 billion and total provisions for loans and advances reached Dh3.3 billion, constituting 151.1 per cent coverage for NPL.

Net interest income and net income from Islamic products up by 4.2 per cent year-on-year, on the back of a 1.4 per cent y-o-y increase in loan volume.

Mashreq’s total assets increased by 6.6 per cent to reach Dh122.8 billion in 2016, compared to Dh115.2 billion at the end of 2015.

On a year-on-year basis, loans and advances grew by 1.4 per cent to end at Dh61.0 billion driven by 14.4 per cent growth in Islamic finance. Liquid Assets to total assets stood at 30.4 per cent with cash and due from banks at Dh37.3 billion as of December 2016.

Customer deposits at Dh77 billion, increased by 4.6 per cent as compared to December 2015, driven by 7.2 per cent growth in conventional deposits. Loan-to-Deposit ratio stood at 79.2 per cent as against 81.7 per cent in December 2015.

On a quarter on quarter basis, customer deposits grew by 2.3 per cent from Dh75.3 billion in September 2016.

Outlook:

“Mashreq is in a very strong position as it enters 2017 with a diversified balance sheet and customer base,” Al Ghurair said.

“With the government’s continued focus on economic diversification, investment in non-hydrocarbon assets, and its smart city initiatives, Mashreq’s strategy on innovation and focus on customer experience will serve us well as we enter our 50th year,” he added.

More from Banking

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mashreq Bank
follow this tag on MGNMashreq Bank

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mashreq Bank
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

Asset quality of GCC banks expected to weaken

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services