GCC needs further deficit cuts to stabilise public finance

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

GCC needs further deficit cuts to stabilise public finance

Fiscal challenges continue to dominate policy concerns

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) governments have been working hard to address the rising fiscal gap following the sustained decline in oil prices, but the problems persist and further reduction in deficits and revenue diversification are required to sustain economic growth and job creation, according to economists and multilateral agencies.

GCC fiscal deficits are forecast to narrow in 2017 to an aggregate of 6.5 per cent of GDP in 2017 on higher oil revenues. The narrower deficits and ongoing foreign borrowings are expected to result in banking sector liquidity easing in 2017. But as a result of the fiscal tightening, support to growth is expected to moderate, potentially impacting GDP and employment growth.

Speaking at the recent Arab Fiscal Forum, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on regional governments to deepen and broaden government revenues while rationalising spending.

“GCC countries are working to introduce a harmonised VAT in 2018 along with reduction in various subsidies. The IMF expects VAT could raise anywhere from 1 to 2 per cent of GDP, assuming a rate of 5 per cent. Our experiences in other regions underscore the positive impact of [revenue] diversification,” said Lagarde.

Despite some recent efforts towards revenue augmentation, economists say the region needs a medium term plan to keep deficits at sustainable levels although spending cuts will reduce fiscal support to growth.

Total GCC government expenditure is expected to rise by a moderate 0.4 per cent in 2017 versus a 4.5 per cent drop in 2016. Some GCC countries are seeing a moderate increase in planned spending in their 2017 budgets, while others are seeing a smaller contraction.

“We expect further subsidy reforms to be announced in the second half of 2017, including in Saudi Arabia. Further reforms and spending retrenchment are needed in the medium term to lower fiscal deficits in Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia. We see Abu Dhabi and Qatar continuing to focus on fiscal prudence despite the contained deficits forecast for 2017,” said Monica Malik, chief economist of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB).

Clearly, austerity measures are resulting in lower growth. Oil prices are more comfortable entering 2017, supported by the production cut agreed by Opec and non-OPEC countries.

“Higher oil price should lead to an easing of austerity programmes in 2017, reducing the fiscal drag. This comes after the substantial deepening in fiscal retrenchment and reforms in 2016 — aimed at limiting the widening in government deficits — that resulted in a marked slowdown in real non-oil GDP growth,” said Malik.

While governments are concerned about keeping deficits at sustainable levels, policymakers and economists worry about consequences of higher levels of austerity on economic growth, employment and consumption.

“The wider Arab region needs GDP growth in the range of 5 to 6 per cent to address poverty and unemployment effectively. Last five years the region had an average growth of 3.3 per cent while this year the growth is estimated at around 3 per cent which is short of achieving our targets,” said Dr Abdul Rahman A. Al Hamidy, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund.

While the region faces an average fiscal deficit of 10 per cent, Al Hamidy said governments should work towards fiscal stability and improved growth through revenue augmentation and diversification.

The gradual improvement in the outlook is reflected in a moderate strengthening in real non-oil GDP growth in 2017, according to Malik.

“Our top economic picks remain the UAE and Qatar, where we see the greatest momentum in investment programmes and the lowest fiscal deficits in the region. In the UAE, we believe that Dubai will lead the increase in investment expenditure and acceleration in economic activity, with the pace expected to increase as we approach Expo 2020,” she said.

Overall, economists expect GCC real headline GDP growth softening in 2017, with a contraction in the oil sector due to oil production cuts. This is a reversal of the trend seen in 2016, when strong oil output supported headline GDP growth as real non-oil GDP growth decelerated.

“We estimate the GCC’s weighted average real non-oil GDP growth at about 2.5 per cent in 2017, up moderately from 1.6 per cent in 2016. We believe that the gradual pickup in real non-oil activity will be driven by a moderate rise in government-led investments; and private consumption to a lesser degree,” said Shailesh Jha, an economist at ADCB.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
oil price
follow this tag on MGNoil price
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
oil price
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

RBS rises to one-year high

Business Gallery

Vintage cars paraded on Delhi roads

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world