Emirates NBD unveils digital banking for Millennials

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates NBD unveils digital banking for Millennials

The Liv. mobile app will allow customers to open their bank account instantly from their smartphones through simply scanning in their Emirates ID card

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Emirates NBD on Thursday launched Liv., the UAE’s first digital bank targeted at millennials.

The new digital banking proposition is part of Emirates NBD’s planned investment of Dh500 million towards digital innovation and multichannel transformation over the next three years.

Liv. is aimed at providing a differentiated digital banking experience for 2.5 million Millennialsin the UAE who account for about 26 per cent of the country’s population. The UAE Millennials’ annual spending is estimated in the range of Dh20 to Dh24 billion.

“As against incrementally improving a traditional banking experience, Liv. has been conceived and built differently from the ground up, and seeks to become the bank of choice for them. This launch is also in line with the UAE Vision 2021 of establishing a smart economy driven by innovation,” said Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD.

The Liv. mobile app will allow customers to open their bank account instantly from their smartphones through simply scanning in their Emirates ID card. They can then deposit funds into their accounts immediately using any bank debit card they hold. Following this, customers can carry out routine transactions like local fund transfers and paying bills, free of any fees. Customers then become eligible to receive a Liv. debit card delivered to them, enabling ATM cash withdrawals and purchases at any outlet or online.

“With this new launch, the bank further builds on its role as a leader in providing smart banking services in the UAE,” Liv. offers customers a unique experience that will allow them to access the finest lifestyle opportunities while enabling them to better manage their finances. Liv. aspires to be more than a bank for the millennial customer — one that will inform, advise and be their digital buddy and wingman,” said Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head — Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD.

The new app partners with some of the most popular lifestyle brands in the region such as Zomato, Fetchr, Voucherskout and Careem. The beta version of the app will be made available to select customers in phases, starting next week on the Android operating platform followed by iOS. “Imagined, designed and developed by a team of millennials, Liv. combines the seemingly incongruent modules of banking and lifestyle to offer a fun, social and intelligent banking experience for a self-reliant and digital native generation. We hope to build a dynamic brand that will resonate with the values and aspirations of like-minded customers and capture their hearts,” said Jayash Patel, Head of Liv.

Emirates NBD expects retail lending growth of 5-7% in 2017

DUBAI: Emirates NBD, the largest lender in Dubai, expects its retail lending operations to grow by between 5 and 7 per cent in 2017, Suvo Sarkar, group head of retail banking and wealth management, told reporters on Thursday. In the year to the end of November, gross loans and advances at United Arab Emirates banks in general rose 5.8 per cent from a year earlier, according to central bank data.

— Reuters

More from Banking

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

Deutsche Bank posts 1.9b euros loss

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa