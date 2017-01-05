Panasonic kicks off production of ultra-thin, bendable batteries

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Panasonic kicks off production of ultra-thin, bendable batteries

Chief executive Joseph Taylor shows off flexible lithium-ion battery, production starts at Tesla 'Gigafactory'

  • The Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada started producing the flexible lithium-ion batteriesImage Credit: Naushad K. Cherayyil, Staff Reporter
  • Panasonic Corp has unveiled with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts to use its projection technology.Image Credit: Naushad K. Cherayyil / Gulf News
  • The new flexible battery can be integrated into smart clothing.Image Credit: Naushad K. Cherayyil / Gulf News
  • Joseph M Taylor, chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America, has unveiled the flexible batterImage Credit: Naushad Cherayyil / Gulf News
 

Las Vegas: The mass production of flexible lithium-ion battery cells has started at Tesla’s Gigafactory Wednesday, Panasonic Corp has announced on Wednesday.

Joseph M.Taylor, chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America, has unveiled the flexible batteries at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), saying electric carmaker Tesla's “Gigafactory” in Nevada has kicked off production of the flexible batteries.

Tesla will be the first to feature the high-density batteries in its storage products.

The Tesla Gigafactory, which broke ground in June 2014, aims to produce lithium-ion batteries, and the electric carmaker has deepened its partnership with Panasonic, its main battery provider.

At CES, Taylor showed off an example of a highly flexible, thin lithium-ion battery.

“This is a lithium-ion battery that was developed to be very thin and bendable, and twistable so it can be adapted to power ultralight card-type devices like smartcards, as well as body-worn devices,” Taylor said.

The battery can also be integrated into smart clothing. “Whatever that is," joked Taylor. "If it makes you look thinner, I’m in for it."

Panasonic also revealed that it has signed a deal with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts to use its s projection technology.

 

Features

Panasonic Corp first announced its flexible lithium-ion battery in September last year.

The battery has a thickness of only 0.55mm, or about 0.022 inches.

The company said the battery is suitable for use in card-type and wearable devices.

The rechargeable battery can retain its characteristics even after repeatedly bent into a radius of 25mm or twisted to an angle of 25 degrees, the company said.

Card devices, which are often carried in wallets or pockets, require internal components that can withstand bending and twisting.

Slim lithium-ion batteries are used in such devices, but these batteries can degrade when they are bent or twisted, resulting in shorter operating time for the devices.

The battery can be used in wearable devices or any card-type electronics, as it's only 0.55mm (0.022 inches) thin.

Panasonic also said its new flexible battery is safe to use in devices attached to the human body, or  wearable devices.

The nominal capacity for Panasonic's flexible lithium-ion battery, however, is as high as 60mAh, which would mean they're not meant to be included in smartphones.

Smaller models will be shipped have a nominal capacity of 17.5mAh and 40mAh.

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessRenewables
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car